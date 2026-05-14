Oldest Ever Presidents, Age of Joe Biden, and Trump's Record

This article discusses the ages of the oldest ever presidents, the age of Joe Biden, and whether Donald Trump is older than George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Who are the oldest ever presidents , how old is Joe Biden, and is Trump older than George W Bush , Bill Clinton , and Barack Obama ? Donald Trump once claimed to be the healthiest president ever and is now closing in on becoming the oldest, as his 80th birthday approaches.

The 79-year-old is bearing down on a record he had already claimed, having left office aged 74 in 2021, at the end of his first term. However, the older Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 elections, meaning the Democrat took away his record.

But four years on, it is Mr Trump who is back in the White House and set to break the record of the man Donald Trump will turn 80 on June 14, having been born in 1946. His wife Melania is 56, and his children are: Barron Trump, 20, (born to Melania Trump). The president has 11 grandchildren; with Donald Jr having had five, Ivanka having three, Eric having two, and Tiffany having one.

Joe Biden is the oldest person to have ever called himself president, being 82 years and 61 days old when he left office in 2025. Mr Trump is now two years shy of this total and will surpass the record in summer 2028, when he is still set to be president, and will be around 82 and five months when he leaves office.

He entered the White House for the second time aged 78 and 220 days, having left the White House aged 74 years and 220 days in 2021. Both men have surpassed the previous record of Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left office in 1989. The ninth president William Henry Harrison died only 31 days into his term in 1841, making him the shortest serving president ever and the only one to die in office.

For more than 100 years, Mr Harrison had also been the oldest president until Mr Reagan broke the record, when he was elected aged 69 in 1981. Joe Biden is now 83 years old and the oldest living president, with Mr Trump also remarkably being older than all the other living former presidents - even Bill Clinton, who entered the White House back in 1993





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Oldest Ever Presidents Age Of Joe Biden Donald Trump George W Bush Bill Clinton Barack Obama

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