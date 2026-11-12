Ole Miss Student Raises Over $42k in Defiance After Racial Gesture Incident

Lauren Mayfield of University of Mississippi retains fundraising support after video of racial gestures sparked campus controversy while a peer withdrew.

An online fundraiser organized to support Lauren Mayfield, a student at the University of Mississippi, has successfully collected more than $42,584 following a controversial incident involving racial gestures captured on a neighbor's security camera. The campaign, which aims to reach a total goal of $50,000, was initiated by Tom Hennessey to provide financial backing to Mayfield, who continues to deny wrongdoing despite significant public backlash. The funds are designated to cover any lost income or professional opportunities resulting from the fallout, ensuring that Mayfield does not face financial ruin. Hennessey explicitly stated that the money would only be transferred to Mayfield if she refused to issue an apology, a condition that defines the current status of the campaign.

Camera Footage Details The Incident

The controversy began on Friday evening, with security footage timestamped around 8:37 pm showing two women outside an apartment where a group of Black students resided. Jakirya Metcalf, a freshman living in the apartment, identified the individuals as Alaina Kunes and Lauren Mayfield. In the video, Kunes appeared first, banging on her chest and making monkey noises while facing Metcalf's apartment door. She was subsequently joined by Mayfield, who replicated the gestures, jumped up and down, and laughed while moving away from the door.

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A third individual was also present in the recording, walking behind the other two girls without making any noises but smiling as she passed by. Metcalf reported that the residents attempted to confront the pair immediately after viewing the footage to demand an explanation for their behavior. The incident has drawn intense scrutiny from the campus community and online observers who have labeled the actions as racially motivated harassment targeting the residents of the building.

Contrasting Responses From Involved Students

Alaina Kunes issued a public apology on Tuesday, stating that she sincerely regretted offending the women and the wider Ole Miss community. Her statement clarified that she had never met the women involved before the incident on November 6 and was unaware of their race, though she acknowledged that her actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful. Kunes emphasized that she would never have intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color and expressed hope that the victims would forgive her.

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In sharp contrast, Lauren Mayfield has refused to apologize, maintaining that she did nothing wrong. Hennessey, the fundraiser organizer, defended Mayfield by asserting that she did not assault anyone, break any laws, or commit a hate crime. He characterized her actions as making noises in a public walkway, which he argued should not warrant expulsion or doxxing. The organizer described the situation as a juvenile stunt being magnified by campus bureaucracy and an online mob.

Victims Express Discomfort With Apologies

The residents of the apartment shared mixed reactions to Kunes's apology, with many feeling that it did not fully address the harm caused. Victoria Johnson, another roommate, noted that while Kunes apologized for offending four doors, the residents had not seen any other doors targeted, suggesting the behavior was specifically directed at their unit. Johnson described Mayfield's continued taunting after the initial apology as feeling like a slap in the face, indicating that the lack of remorse from Mayfield exacerbated the distress.

Kaiyden Caldwell, a third roommate, appreciated the apology from Kunes but insisted that it did not change the reality of what happened on that Friday night. Metcalf echoed these sentiments, stating that regardless of whether the perpetrators knew their race or not, the gestures and voices used were still very disrespectful. The residents emphasized that the emotional impact of the racial slurs remained significant despite the public statements issued by Kunes.

Fundraiser Conditions And Future Implications

The GiveSendGo page remains active with strict conditions attached to the release of the funds. Hennessey threatened to cancel the entire fundraiser if Mayfield were to apologize, framing her refusal to bend the knee as the central reason for the campaign's significance. He argued that there is a pattern in such incidents where ordinary behavior or crude jokes are immediately identified and framed by media as racist incidents, leading to professional and social ruin for those who do not conform to expected narratives.

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With over $42,584 already raised, the campaign demonstrates a substantial level of support for Mayfield's stance against what Hennessey describes as an overreaction by university administration and the press. The funds are intended to protect Mayfield from the financial consequences of expulsion and online harassment. The situation continues to evolve as the university processes the incident, with Kunes having already withdrawn from the institution while Mayfield maintains her enrollment and defiance.