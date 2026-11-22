Oleksandr Bryndzei faces two rape charges following an August 4 attack near Brighton's i360 Tower, with his next court hearing scheduled for December 18 at Lewes Crown Court.

Ukrainian national Oleksandr Bryndzei has been formally charged with two counts of rape following an alleged assault on a woman in her twenties on Brighton Beach. The incident occurred on the night of August 4 near the iconic i360 Tower on the seafront, prompting a significant police response and subsequent legal proceedings.

Arrest Details And Court Proceedings

Oleksandr Bryndzei, aged 28 and residing on Major Road in Stratford, was initially arrested on suspicion of rape on August 5. Following this initial detention, he was released on conditional bail pending further investigation into the events of the previous night.

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Police re-arrested Bryndzei on Friday after completing additional enquiries. He was then charged with two separate counts of rape in connection with the alleged attack and kept in police custody. His legal team prepared him for a magistrates court appearance the following day.

Brighton Magistrates Court processed his arraignment yesterday, resulting in the judge remanding him back into custody. The next scheduled court date is set for December 18, where he will appear at Lewes Crown Court for further hearings regarding these serious charges.

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Crime Scene Investigation And Police Response

Immediately following the report of the attack, officers sealed off a large section of Brighton Beach to preserve the integrity of the scene. A guarded police cordon remained in place while forensic teams gathered crucial evidence in the area near the i360 Tower on August 5.

Public Protection Detective Inspector Caroline Jeffery confirmed that extensive enquiries were carried out to reach the current stage of the investigation. The decision to charge Bryndzei reflects the outcome of this detailed police work aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the alleged crime.

Stakeholder Positions And Safety Commitments

Detective Inspector Caroline Jeffery issued a statement emphasizing that violence against women and girls will never be tolerated by law enforcement. She noted that the police remain committed to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those intent on causing harm to victims.

Jeffery highlighted that significant work continues on the Brighton seafront to make it a safe place for all visitors and residents. Police are continually introducing new tactics and initiatives designed to improve safety, deter offending, and protect women and girls in public spaces.

Context Of Recent Brighton Beach Incidents

This case arises just weeks after three failed asylum seekers were jailed for a separate gang rape on the same beach. Karin Al-Danasurt, Abdulla Ahmadi, and Ibrahim Alshafe were found guilty of gang-raping an unconscious woman on Brighton Beach in a horrific attack that lasted 25 minutes.

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The three men, identified as Egyptians Karin Al-Danasurt and Ibrahim Alshafe, and Iranian national Abdulla Ahmadi, were handed extended prison terms. Their sentencing underscored the severity of crimes committed in the area and the judicial system's response to such offenses.

Legal Outcomes And Sentencing Details

During the sentencing of the previous group, Judge Christine Henson KC criticized the defendants for their arrogant and entitled attitudes, which persisted throughout their trial. She noted that each defendant was prepared to lie repeatedly, blaming others including the police and interpreters.

Alshafe and Ahmadi, both aged 26, received 21-year jail terms for two rapes. Al-Danasurt, aged 21, who filmed the assaults, was sentenced to 18 years and six months for four counts of rape. All three received an additional six-year extended licence period upon release.

The brave victim in the previous case gave evidence from behind a screen, describing how the attackers destroyed her life. She stated that she feels dirty no matter how hard she tries to scrub the experience away, highlighting the profound psychological impact of such crimes.