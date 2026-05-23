Oliver Glasner to depart Crystal Palace, yet to be named successor

The former Republic of Ireland international Glasner has won trophies with both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros, including the Hungarian cup this season. Noteworthy is his successful run in the Europa League, guiding Ferencvaros into the Europa League round of 16. Palace is focused on convincing him to join the London club this summer, with Chelsea's appointment of Xabi Alonso boosting their chances. Recent links suggest Iraola leaving Bournemouth for Liverpool could hinder Palace's hopes of a summer swoop.

Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace 's manager, is set to depart the club at the end of the season with his successor yet to be named. The odds on his appointment at the London club have tumbled down to 10/1, making him their fourth-favourite for the role.

Glasner, a former Republic of Ireland international, has won trophies with both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros, including the Hungarian cup this season. Notable achievements include guiding Ferencvaros to the Europa League round of 16. Despite their success in domestic and European competitions, Palace is focusing on convincing Glasner to make the switch to Selhurst Park this summer.

However, recent links between Iraola and Liverpool could damage their chances. The Bournemouth manager Iraola is reportedly keen on leaving the Cherries this summer and securing Champions League football on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign





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