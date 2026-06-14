Oliver Tree Among Six Killed in Mid-Air Helicopter Collision in Rio de Janeiro

American singer Oliver Tree was among six fatalities in a mid-air helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. The accident, which also claimed the lives of a YouTuber and two pilots, occurred over a car dealership parking lot, limiting further casualties.

American singer Oliver Tree has died in a tragic mid-air helicopter collision over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , an accident that claimed at least six lives.

The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon in the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes when two helicopters collided, sending one plunging into the parking lot of an electric car dealership. The impact and subsequent fire engulfed at least twenty vehicles on the ground. Fire services confirmed six fatalities, all crew members from the two aircraft. Among the victims was Oliver Tree, the 32-year-old musician whose viral hits like 'Life Goes On' made him a social media sensation.

The other deceased have been identified as Gaspar Prim, an Argentine YouTuber known as Gaspi, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Dramatic footage from the scene shows the wreckage of the helicopters amid burnt-out cars and scattered debris.

Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras of the fire department stated that one helicopter, carrying five people, was found in flames among the electric vehicles, while the second, with only the pilot aboard, was located about 330 feet away. The fact that the aircraft crashed into a largely unoccupied parking area, rather than a residential zone, likely prevented a far greater loss of life, officials noted.

Oliver Tree, born in Santa Cruz, California, rose to fame after his 2017 song 'When I'm Down' went viral, leading to a contract with Atlantic Records. He released his debut album, 'Ugly is Beautiful,' in 2020, followed by three more albums, with his fourth, 'Love You Madly Hate You Badly,' released just weeks ago on April 24, 2026.

His music videos have amassed over a billion views on YouTube, with 'Life Goes On' and 'Miss You' alone accounting for hundreds of millions. Less than a day before the crash, Tree posted a video from Rio de Janeiro with Brazilian content creator Iae Break, captioning it 'American for the 1st time in Brazil.

' Break later shared photos and a mournful post in Portuguese saying he could not believe Tree was gone. Tributes poured in from fellow online personalities, including KSI, who wrote, 'You're 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live.

So much music to make... You're a legend and will always be a legend.

' The investigation into the cause of the mid-air collision is ongoing as authorities seek flight recordings and video evidence to piece together the sequence of events





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Oliver Tree Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Mid-Air Collision Brazil

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