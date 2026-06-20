Oliver Tree's Mother Pays Tribute to Late Son After Helicopter Crash

Oliver Tree's mother pays tribute to her late son after his death in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 32-year-old singer was killed along with five others, including YouTube star Gaspar 'Gaspi' Prim, 23, and music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, 21.

Oliver Tree 's mother pays tribute to her late son after his death in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil . The 32-year-old singer was killed along with five others, including YouTube star Gaspar 'Gaspi' Prim, 23, and music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, 21.

Tree's girlfriend Fiona Chernavskaya took to Instagram Stories to thank her followers for their support and asked them to refrain from speculating about her relationship with the entertainer. Tree's mother Christine Begin Nickell posted a childhood shot of the late musical artist, expressing her gratitude for her son and his life. The poignant message came after Tree's final concert on June 6 in São Paulo, Brazil, and his scheduled performance in Lisbon, Portugal on July 1.

Tree had been open about his plans for his $4m fortune, which he wanted to put back into the arts following his passing. He had set up a foundation called Dr. Oliver Tree's Art Grants for Baby Geniuses, which would use the interest generated from his music to support other artists. Tree's mother also shared a message from her son, who had told her that if things didn't work out in this lifetime, he would find her in the next.

The enigmatic late performer had been known for his unique style and had donned a Shrek costume for an interview on the Zach Sang Show in support of his album Love You Madly Hate You Badly. Tree's death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, with many fans and fellow artists taking to social media to pay their respects. The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing, and the cause of the accident is still unknown.

Tree's girlfriend had asked the public to show love and respect to those who have been affected by his passing, and to refrain from speculating about her relationship with the entertainer. She had also requested that people have respect for her privacy and not to gossip about other women that Oliver may have been seeing.

Tree's final message to his girlfriend had been one of love and reassurance, telling her that if things didn't work out in this lifetime, he would find her in the next. The news of Tree's death has left fans and fellow artists in shock, and many are taking to social media to pay their respects. The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing, and the cause of the accident is still unknown.

Tree's death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, and his legacy will live on through his music and the foundation he set up to support other artists. The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing, and the cause of the accident is still unknown. Tree's girlfriend had asked the public to show love and respect to those who have been affected by his passing, and to refrain from speculating about her relationship with the entertainer.

She had also requested that people have respect for her privacy and not to gossip about other women that Oliver may have been seeing. Tree's final message to his girlfriend had been one of love and reassurance, telling her that if things didn't work out in this lifetime, he would find her in the next. The news of Tree's death has left fans and fellow artists in shock, and many are taking to social media to pay their respects.

The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing, and the cause of the accident is still unknown





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Oliver Tree Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Brazil Fiona Chernavskaya Christine Begin Nickell Dr. Oliver Tree's Art Grants For Baby Geniuses

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