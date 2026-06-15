Olivia and Alex Bowen Fire Back at Influencer's 'Unrelatable' Villa Critique

Former Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen respond to a social‑media rant about their luxury Spanish villa, defending their right to share success and urging critics to unfollow or block unwanted content.

Olivia and Alex Bowen have launched a vigorous defence after a social‑media influencer criticised them for sharing what she described as "unrelatable" footage from their newly acquired holiday villa in southern Spain.

The criticism surfaced when an unnamed single mother posted a short video lamenting how the glossy posts of affluent influencers - showcasing million‑pound houses and luxurious getaways - appeared in her feed despite her own struggle to make ends meet. Although she did not tag the Bowens by name, the video clearly referred to the couple's recent Instagram posts from their Spanish residence, prompting a wave of messages to be forwarded to the couple.

Olivia, 32, responded directly to the influencer's comment section - a reply that has since been removed - while Alex, 34, released his own video on Sunday branding the whole episode as "ridiculous" and urging detractors to simply unfollow or block the couple if they find the content upsetting. In his video, Alex explained that the influencer's complaint had been sent to them multiple times, which sparked his irritation.

He argued that the logic of feeling offended by others' displays of wealth is flawed: if a viewer cannot afford a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, it does not follow that they must produce a video decrying those signs of prosperity. Alex stressed that social‑media platforms give users the tools to curate their own feeds; anyone who finds a particular style of content distressing can block or unfollow the source, thereby preventing further exposure.

He went on to remind viewers that life circumstances vary, and that success should be celebrated rather than resented.

"Some people are doing better than we are, and that's fine," he said. "We shouldn't be shouting, 'It's not fair! ' when someone else can afford a villa or a luxury car. If you have the means, enjoy it; if not, focus on doing the best with what you have.

" He also speculated whether the influencer's rant was genuine or a bid for attention, noting that sensational criticism often generates comment spikes and algorithmic boosts. Olivia added her voice to the discussion, acknowledging that not every piece of content is meant for every viewer. She highlighted the paradox of criticizing influencer culture while simultaneously benefiting from it - acknowledging brand collaborations, affiliate links, and the income they generate.

"I love interiors, family, travel, and I want to inspire people," she wrote, emphasizing that her posts reflect hard‑won achievements after years of uncertainty. The Bowens, former Love Island personalities, have been documenting the entire journey of purchasing and building their villa from the ground up since 2024, sharing milestones such as the completion of an outdoor terrace, a private pool, and a barbecue area.

Their two children, Abel (four) and Sienna (ten months), are central to the narrative, with the couple portraying the home as a space for family memories rather than mere vanity. Support poured in from fellow public figures. Kate Ferdinand celebrated the Bowens' progress, noting how far they have come since their reality‑TV days. Jake Quickenden echoed a similar sentiment, urging people to feel happiness for others' successes, arguing that positivity breeds further achievement.

The episode underscores a broader cultural conversation about wealth display on social media, the mental health impact of curated feeds, and the responsibility of both creators and consumers to manage digital environments thoughtfully. Overall, the Bowens' response serves as a reminder that social media is a two‑way street: creators have the right to share milestones, while audiences have the agency to filter content that does not serve them.

By encouraging the use of block and unfollow tools, the couple hopes to foster a healthier online atmosphere where inspiration outweighs envy, and where personal success is celebrated rather than vilified





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