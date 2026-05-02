Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Fuel Romance Rumors with Tattoo and Playful Banter

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are sparking romance rumors after being spotted together and sharing affectionate moments. A mysterious tattoo and playful teasing on their radio show have fans speculating about their relationship.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are sparking romance rumors, recently spotted together and sharing playful banter on their KISS FM show. Attwood, 34, received a compliment from Wicks, 37, on her appearance during their radio broadcast, following reports of a kiss in March and a subsequent trip to St. Tropez.

The blossoming relationship has fueled speculation, particularly surrounding a new tattoo Attwood got of the name 'Savano,' which she affectionately referred to as 'My Baby' on social media. Fans have been playfully guessing the identity behind the name, with theories ranging from a new pet to a humorous misspelling of Pete Wicks' name.

The pair’s chemistry was evident on air as Wicks playfully teased Attwood about the effects of office air on her usually flawless look, despite initially praising her appearance. This lighthearted exchange comes after Attwood’s split from Bradley Dack in January, and marks a new chapter for the television personality. She has openly discussed feeling 'romantic' and acting on impulse, leading to the tattoo decision.

The mystery surrounding 'Savano' continues to generate buzz, with social media alight with speculation and humorous suggestions. The couple’s public appearances and affectionate interactions suggest a deepening connection, despite the initial surprise from some, including comedian Katherine Ryan. Ryan, appearing on Olivia’s podcast, didn’t mince words, jokingly suggesting Attwood ban Wicks from her ‘house’ and expressing concerns about her taste in partners.

Ryan encouraged Attwood to focus on her career and personal growth, suggesting she explore casual relationships rather than immediately seeking a serious commitment. Attwood, however, has expressed a desire to meet someone organically, refusing to engage with dating apps. The situation highlights the public’s fascination with the developing romance and the contrasting opinions surrounding it.

Attwood’s willingness to embrace new experiences and her open discussion of her feelings continue to captivate her audience, while Wicks’ playful charm adds another layer to the unfolding story. The 'Savano' mystery and Ryan's candid advice have only intensified the interest in this developing celebrity relationship





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