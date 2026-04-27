Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Heat Up Romance with Public Displays of Affection and a New Tattoo

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are sparking romance rumors after being seen on affectionate outings and Olivia getting a new tattoo, following her split from Bradley Dack. Comedian Katherine Ryan has voiced her skepticism about the relationship.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks appear to be growing closer following Olivia's recent separation from her husband, Bradley Dack. The pair were observed enjoying a relaxed cigarette and coffee break together, displaying a noticeable level of affection.

This sighting follows reports of a kiss between the two at the Flute Bar in Soho last month, fueling speculation about a blossoming romance. Olivia, 34, was seen placing a tender hand on Pete's chest and allowing him to drape an arm around her, indicating a comfortable and developing connection. The outing occurred while Olivia was seemingly taking a break from filming, her hair partially styled, suggesting she was in the middle of a glam session.

Pete, 37, complemented Olivia’s casual style, sporting a pair of Vans shoes similar to hers, though in a different pattern. Adding to the intrigue, Olivia recently got a new tattoo – the name 'Savano' – on her arm, admitting to feeling nervous beforehand but ultimately succumbing to the desires of her 'insane' heart. She shared the new inking with her followers, prompting a flurry of speculation.

Many fans jokingly suggested 'Savano' was a misspelling of Pete Wicks’ name or a tribute to a pet, with comments ranging from playful accusations of a puppy to requests for a permanent declaration of love for Pete. The tattoo has undoubtedly added another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding their relationship.

This public display of affection and personal commitment comes after a decade-long relationship between Olivia and Bradley Dack came to an end in January, marking a significant change in her personal life. However, not everyone is convinced by the budding romance. Comedian Katherine Ryan, appearing on Olivia’s podcast ‘Olivia’s House’, offered a rather blunt assessment of Pete Wicks, suggesting Olivia’s taste in partners isn’t particularly strong.

Ryan jokingly 'banned' Pete from the podcast, stating she didn’t want him around past 8:00pm. She further advised Olivia to avoid serious relationships for a while, believing she has untapped potential in her career and personal life that could be hindered by romantic entanglements. Ryan even suggested Olivia consider having multiple casual boyfriends to avoid becoming overly focused on any single person.

Olivia, for her part, has expressed a reluctance to use dating apps, preferring to meet someone 'in the wild'. The situation presents a complex dynamic – a seemingly genuine connection with Pete Wicks, coupled with external skepticism and Olivia’s own reflections on her post-relationship life and future aspirations. The public will be watching closely to see how this unfolding story develops





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