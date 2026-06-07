Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Quash Romance Rumors with London Date Night

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks dispelled rumors of relationship trouble with a public date night in London. The couple, dating since February after Olivia's split from Bradley Dack, were seen sharing a kiss at a restaurant. This outing follows a cryptic Instagram post from Olivia that sparked speculation. The pair also discussed being snubbed from a KISS Radio Ibiza trip on their podcast, adding a layer of professional context to their personal story.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks were spotted on a cozy date night in London over the weekend, effectively quashing rumors of any trouble in their relationship.

The pair, both 35 and known from reality television, have been dating since February following Olivia's split from her husband, Bradley Dack, earlier this year. The couple's appearance at Darby's restaurant in south London on Saturday, where they reportedly shared a kiss and took a cigarette break outside, demonstrated a strong and affectionate connection.

This public outing directly countered speculation sparked by a cryptic Instagram post Olivia shared last month, in which she reposted a quote about sexuality and captioned her own photo with 'Not clearing up any rumours'. Despite fan curiosity and a TikTok post asking for 'the tea', Olivia responded with laughing emojis, choosing not to explain the post.

Their relationship has been under scrutiny since they were first seen kissing in March, a time when Olivia was still legally married to Dack. That earlier Ibiza trip with KISS Radio, where they were photographed in a flirtatious manner on a yacht, had also caused considerable controversy. On a recent episode of their 'Sunday Roast' podcast, both Olivia and Pete discussed being notably absent from this year's KISS Radio Ibiza trip, joking about being 'snubbed' and replaced by other presenters.

Pete suggested their performance from the previous year might have been the reason, while Olivia humorously implied there were other factors. This playful commentary on their professional sidelining contrasts with the persistent public focus on their personal romance. Their visible date night serves as a clear statement that despite ongoing media narratives about relationship challenges, professional setbacks, and past marital issues, the couple remains committed and comfortable in their dynamic.

The continuous coverage highlights the intense public interest in celebrity relationships, particularly those evolving from long-term friendships into romance amidst personal upheavals. Olivia's previous openness about the difficulties in her marriage to Dack, describing it as a 'work in progress' and acknowledging the strain of their busy careers, provides context for her current relationship choices. The pair's ability to laugh off rumors and publicly display affection indicates a level of confidence and solidarity that counters any negative speculation.

This event underscores how celebrities navigate rumors, using both direct actions like public outings and indirect humor on social media and podcasts to shape their own narratives. The story blends personal relationship updates with professional consequences, showing how intertwined these aspects are for media personalities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks Relationship Date Night Rumors Bradley Dack Love Island TOWIE KISS Radio Ibiza Sunday Roast Podcast Cryptic Instagram Post

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Attwood Hopes to Marry Again After Split from Bradley DackOlivia Attwood reveals her desire to marry again five months after her split from husband Bradley Dack. She appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her mother, discussing her failed marriage, accusations of infidelity, and new romance with Pete Wicks.

Read more »

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Speaks at D-Day AnniversaryUS Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks ahead of a meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, northwestern France, on June 6, 2026, criticizing lax European immigration policies.

Read more »

Pete Hegseth Branded 'Absolute Bum' Over Attack On Nato Countries At D-Day CommemorationThe US defence secretary said 'European beaches are being stormed' by migrants.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood Speaks Out on Marriage and Future After Split from Bradley DackReality TV star Olivia Attwood has made a rare comment on marriage and her future, sparking speculation about her next move after her split from Bradley Dack. In a recent appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, Olivia shared her thoughts on marriage and her plans for the future, leaving fans intrigued.

Read more »