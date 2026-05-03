Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks Reconcile After Club Conversation

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks were seen resolving a disagreement outside Stringfellows strip club after a night out with friends, amid ongoing speculation about their relationship and a mysterious admirer named 'Savano'.

Television personality Olivia Attwood and former TOWIE star Pete Wicks appear to have resolved a disagreement after a reportedly intense conversation outside Stringfellows strip club in London this weekend.

The pair, who have been romantically linked in recent months, were seen engaged in a heated discussion, accompanied by friends including Sam Thompson, Talitha Balinska, and Georgia Harrison. Following the conversation, they seemed to reconcile and were later observed returning to a London hotel together. The evening began with a gathering at a hotel from 6pm to midnight, before the group moved on to the nightclub.

Attwood showcased a stylish look with a sheer green ruffled top, jeans, and white heels, while Wicks opted for a checked jacket and jeans. This public display follows a period of speculation surrounding Attwood’s new romance and a mysterious admirer known as 'Savano,' who has been showering her with lavish gifts for her 35th birthday, including items from Hermes and Cartier, and a bottle of champagne.

She recently had 'Savano' tattooed on her arm, fueling further curiosity about the identity of this generous benefactor. Prior to the night out, Attwood shared glimpses of her birthday preparations and gifts on social media, expressing gratitude for being 'spoiled' by her 'boys.

' The couple’s connection was also playfully acknowledged during their KISS FM radio show, where Wicks complimented Attwood’s appearance before she received a cookie from 'Savano. ' Their relationship began to blossom after Attwood’s split from Bradley Dack in January, with sightings of dates in London and a trip to St Tropez. The incident outside the club and subsequent reconciliation suggest a developing, albeit occasionally turbulent, relationship between the two reality TV stars.

The pair were first spotted together in March and have been increasingly public with their connection, navigating the attention and speculation that comes with it





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