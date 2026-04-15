Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks' Romance Heats Up with Lavish St. Tropez Getaway

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood and fellow presenter Pete Wicks have reportedly jetted off to the glamorous French Riviera for a romantic holiday, just weeks after being pictured kissing in London. The couple are said to be staying at a luxurious five-star hotel in St. Tropez, marking a significant development in their friendship and hinting at a budding romance. This getaway follows Olivia's candid discussion about her painful breakup with ex-partner Bradley Dack.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are reportedly enjoying a romantic getaway in the picturesque setting of St. Tropez , a development that follows closely on the heels of their recent public display of affection. The couple, who have long been known as close friends and co-hosts of a popular radio show, were spotted kissing at a London bar just weeks before embarking on this luxurious French holiday. Their absence from their usual Sunday Kiss FM radio slot was noted, attributed to their travel to France. Sources indicate they are staying at the exclusive five-star wellness retreat, Lily of the Valley, situated on the St. Tropez Peninsula.

Accommodations at this sought-after destination are a significant investment, with standard rooms priced around £1,000 per night and suites escalating to an impressive £8,000. An insider revealed to The Sun that the pair seized an opportune break in their demanding schedules for some much-needed downtime. They are confirmed to be dating and cherishing their time together, opting for a secluded resort to unwind away from the usual spotlight and media scrutiny. While Olivia has shared glimpses of her holiday on social media, notably abstaining from featuring Pete directly, observant fans quickly noticed a telling detail: Pete's glasses resting on a table in one of her photographs. This subtle clue has been interpreted by many as inadvertently confirming their togetherness.

Further reports suggest that other travelers also recognized Olivia and Pete during their flight to St. Tropez, adding to the growing speculation. This romantic escape comes in the wake of Olivia opening up about the profound difficulty of her recent split from ex-partner Bradley Dack. She candidly described the breakup as her most challenging to date, recounting instances of emotional distress so intense that she felt close to losing consciousness. The separation from Bradley, which became public in January of this year, has been marked by Olivia's accusations of infidelity on multiple occasions.

During a recent appearance on the Extra Dirty podcast, Olivia shared her perspective on the public's reaction to her personal life, particularly highlighting the unfair criticism she often faces as a woman. She recounted a particularly harsh comment received on TikTok, where she was accused of being cold and calculated despite enjoying time with friends in New York. Olivia defended her decision not to publicly document her emotional struggles, stating her refusal to broadcast her grief for the internet's consumption. She emphasized that her privacy in such moments does not diminish the depth of her pain, revealing that she has experienced crying spells so severe that she feared passing out, followed by a resolute determination to continue with her professional commitments.

She believes that maintaining a certain level of composure and professionalism is crucial for her career, asserting that candidly filming herself in distress would not be conducive to securing future television opportunities. Elaborating on the decade-long, on-again, off-again nature of her relationship with Bradley, Olivia expressed the deep sadness associated with its conclusion. She acknowledged the immense effort both parties invested in attempting to make the relationship work, underscoring the personal significance of this chapter in her life.

Her reluctance to speak out sooner stemmed from her continued affection for Bradley as a person, even while recognizing the inevitability of their separation. She admitted that the situation would be simpler if she harbored negative feelings towards him, but this is not the case. She contrasted this experience with breakups from less significant relationships, which she finds considerably easier to navigate. Shifting her focus towards future aspirations, Olivia outlined her preferences for an ideal partner. She expressed an attraction to men with tattoos and beards, appreciating physical attributes she can interact with.

Beyond aesthetics, she values confidence, but also an ability to appreciate her own talkative nature and not feel overshadowed. It is noteworthy that the podcast episode where Olivia discussed these aspects of her life was recorded on March 16th, less than two weeks before the photograph of her kissing Pete Wicks in Soho surfaced. She subsequently confirmed their evolving relationship in a public statement, which also addressed her feelings towards Bradley.

In her statement, Olivia detailed the decade-long history of enduring Bradley's repeated instances of lying and infidelity, identifying these as the root causes of their relationship's demise. She confessed to having been deeply in love with him and invested in his potential, consistently striving to support his personal growth and working to conceal his transgressions from her family and friends, attending therapy, and believing his apologies. She concluded by expressing a profound sense of embarrassment and self-recrimination, particularly as further revelations have come to light, emphasizing her initial desire to keep these painful details private.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks St. Tropez Romance Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Olivia Attwood Shades Coachella While Maura Higgins Eyes Disney and The BacheloretteOlivia Attwood enjoys a lavish lunch in St Tropez and takes a swipe at Coachella influencers. Meanwhile, Maura Higgins is rumored to be in talks with Disney and potentially joining The Bachelorette, highlighting a contrast in career trajectories and the ongoing drama within the Love Island community.

Read more »

Pete Davidson’s joke about his daughter isn’t edgy or funny – it’s sickeningWriter Kirsty Ketley argues that Pete Davidson's joke about watching porn in front of his baby daughter is harmful, inappropriate and wrong

Read more »

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Sobriety Journey and Fatherhood in New Comedy ShowPete Davidson gets candid about his sobriety journey, inspired by his mother, and his experiences as a new father during a recent comedy show in Las Vegas.

Read more »

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Sobriety and Fatherhood in New Stand-Up ShowComedian Pete Davidson shared personal insights into his journey towards sobriety and fatherhood during a recent stand-up performance in Las Vegas. Davidson discussed the pivotal role his mother played in his decision to get clean and his experiences as a new parent.

Read more »

'I just got engaged and moved house before asking myself if I was going to die'Olivia Donnelly, from Kent, suffered recurring mouth ulcers for two years before discovering she had tongue cancer

Read more »

Olivia Attwood Shares Stunning St Tropez Snaps After Admitting Split From Bradley Dack Was Her Toughest YetTV presenter Olivia Attwood shares photos from her St Tropez trip, following her split from Bradley Dack. She's been praised for her resilience and shares her experience of the breakup.

Read more »