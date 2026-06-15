Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks show no hesitation in public love amid Bikini‑ed summer in St Tropez

Olivia Attwood and her boyfriend Pete Wicks were seen in St Tropez sharing steamy kisses by the pool at Nikki Beach following a recent Instagram post about a possible commitment. The couple's public romance, highlighted by Attwood's recent split from Bradley Dack, has been reignited by the couple's posed photos on the French Riviera.

Olivia Attwood and her boyfriend Pete Wicks were seen living lavishly in the sun in St Tropez , where they were photographed sharing several steamy kisses by the pool at the celebrity‑favourite haven Nikki Beach club.

The couple, who have been together since March, were spotted together in a sunny, relaxed setting, with Attwood sporting a green bikini and cowboy hat as she lounged on a day bed while Wicks, who was still wearing a long‑sleeved top and matching shorts, posed with his visible tattoo collection. The former *TOWIE* star showed no hesitation in showing affection; she was filmed pulling Attwood close to cradle her face during a series of long kisses, something that reels the couple deeper into a romance making headlines.

Attwood's relationship with Wicks has progressed steadily since her break‑up with her former husband, Bradley Dack, earlier this year. She hinted at a deeper commitment by posting a photo of her phone lock screen{ photo} on Instagram last week, sparking rumours that the couple might soon take a step forward together. The romance made viewers' attention spark further when Attwood launched a podcast with Wicks last March, providing an intimate space where the pair appeared together for the first time.

They continue to appear publicly in dual‑sized caps in a public RSA … This continued makes them pop over recent topics. While the public eye has shown enthusiasm about Attwood's new relationship, she has also managed to redefine her personal narrative in other settings. In a recent episode of *Celebrity Gogglebox*, Attwood opened up about her marriage to Dack and how it was never legally binding, a fact that came to light during a meta‑talk with her mother.

She admitted that her first marriage didn't yield the conventions of a happy partnership, and that she has found a renewed sense of openness in the ring as a symbol of new beginnings. The former reality‑star has cautioned that she still does not fully know how the future will unfold, but remains determined to embrace the next chapter.

The St Tropez images and the relationship status update feed into a broader narrative about the modern celebrity who openly navigates public relationships and social media disclosures. By blending colourful, personal revelations with her career, Attwood keeps her audience engaged and reminiscent of the fiery, unafraid, new media star she is becoming. The couple's decision to showcase their affection publicly is perhaps a signal that modern dating culture does not keep its love a private affair.

Rather the social landscape appears increasingly to celebrate relationships in a confident, in‑the‑moment manner, as the love of a former TOWIE star and a tattoo‑laden podcaster continue to set directions. This trend will likely influence new forms of relationship mainstream media, making this summer a milestone for the couple as they make their love story visible, vibrant and unabashed.

Attwood's return to the courts of love and her numerous public appearances signal a new air of confidence in her personal life. As drama peaks and rumours rise in her input sources, she appears to be stepping into a new role as a bold public figure who embraces personal change and engagement in the face of relentless media scrutiny





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Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks St Tropez Nikki Beach Public Romance

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