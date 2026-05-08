Olivia Attwood and Stacey Solomon Lead Star-Studded Miami Yacht Party for Space NK

Olivia Attwood and Stacey Solomon were among the celebrities enjoying a lavish PR trip in Miami, courtesy of luxury beauty brand Space NK. The duo, along with other influencers, documented their extravagant yacht party on social media, showcasing their stylish looks and the opulent amenities provided by the brand.

Olivia Attwood and Stacey Solomon were the center of attention as they led a star-studded group of influencers on a lavish Miami yacht party, courtesy of luxury beauty brand Space NK.

The duo, along with other celebrities, were treated to an extravagant PR trip, which they eagerly shared with their millions of followers on social media. Olivia made a striking entrance onto the yacht, showcasing her toned physique in a barely-there black bikini, which she paired with a tiny striped coordinate set consisting of shorts and a cardigan.

Meanwhile, Stacey, looking effortlessly chic, opted for a white swimsuit complemented by denim shorts and a cap. The pair mingled with stars from various corners of the entertainment industry, enjoying the opulent surroundings and amenities provided by Space NK. Also joining the trip was Stacey's sister, Jemma, who turned heads in a stylish brown bikini and matching shorts, while Rochelle and Marvin Humes were also part of the glamorous gathering.

The group reveled in the luxurious experience, soaking up the sun and indulging in the lavish offerings of the trip. This exciting getaway may have come at an opportune time for Olivia, who recently revealed her feelings of being 'lost' during her marriage and expressed a desire for her personal life to align with her professional success.

Rumors suggest she has moved on from her ex, footballer Bradley, and is now romantically involved with her close friend and former TOWIE star Pete Wicks, after they were spotted kissing in March. Just a week after making her social media comeback, Stacey, 36, radiated happiness as she arrived for the trip with her sister Jemma and her teenage son, Leighton, 14.

The mother-of-five looked stunning in a figure-hugging white swimsuit and denim shorts, though she humorously noted that her son thought she was 'dressed like a lifeguard today.

' She expressed her gratitude for the extravagant treatment, which included free products, a massage, and a professional hair styling session, exclaiming that she was 'feeling so spoilt' and 'could not believe this is real life. ' Stacey had recently returned to Instagram after taking a month-long break from social media amid speculation about her marriage to Joe Swash. The glamorous looks were abundant among the social media stars, with Stacey's sister Jemma serving as her date for the day.

They joined other influencers, including Sami Elishi and Josh Richie, while Rochelle Humes' Love Island star sister, Sophie Piper, dazzled in a red ensemble. Olivia continued to showcase her incredible figure throughout the event. Reports have suggested that Stacey and Joe, 44, have faced some 'problems,' leading to a temporary halt in filming for their family reality TV show. The couple shares three children together: Rex, six, Rose, four, and Belle, three.

Stacey is also a mother to Zachary, 18, and Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe has another son, Harry, 19, with an ex-partner. Despite the rumors, Stacey seemed to be in high spirits during the luxury trip, sharing a heartwarming photo with her friend Rochelle, 37, and gushing, 'I love you Rochelle.

' The Saturdays singer turned heads with a series of sizzling photos, showcasing her jaw-dropping figure in a bright orange bikini. She was accompanied by her husband Marvin, who appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the brand trip's amenities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olivia Attwood Stacey Solomon Space NK Miami Yacht Party Celebrity Influencers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harrison Solomon SHADES ex Lauren amid Belle splitJust when we thought the drama between Love Island's Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood was over, we're proved wrong because now he's throwing shade on TikTok.

Read more »

Stacey Solomon says it 'doesn't feel real' as she ditches UK with eldest sonsShe was seen ditching the UK with her eldest sons after being invited on a mega trip with a number of other famous faces

Read more »

Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins' Shared Love for Designer Bags Sparks FeudLove Island stars Olivia Attwood and Maura Higgins have been locked in a long-standing feud over claims Maura has been trying to 'copy' Olivia's career. However, it appears they also share a taste in designer bags, with both women owning a £17,000 Hermès Togo Birkin 30. The burgundy bag has been a subject of envy for fans, with Maura receiving hers as a gift from her Traitors US co-star Rob Rausch in March. Olivia, on the other hand, debuted her new arm candy on Wednesday, revealing she was taking her new £17,000 bag out for the first time. The tension between the two further escalated when they were both signed to the same PR agency, Dundas Communications, prompting Olivia to move on to a new agency, Align, which specialises in growing careers in America. Maura followed suit, signing with the same company, Align, ten months after Olivia joined.

Read more »

Olivia Attwood, Stacey Solomon, and Rochelle Humes Enjoy Lavish Miami Yacht Party Amid Personal ChallengesOlivia Attwood, Stacey Solomon, and Rochelle Humes partied on a glamorous yacht in Miami as part of a luxury PR trip sponsored by Space NK. The event came at a pivotal time for both Olivia and Stacey, who have faced recent personal struggles, including marital issues and public scrutiny.

Read more »