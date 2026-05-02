Olivia Attwood Celebrates Birthday with Lavish Gifts and a Mysterious 'Savano'

TV personality Olivia Attwood was showered with designer gifts for her 35th birthday, including a champagne bottle from a mysterious 'Savano,' sparking speculation about a new romance with Pete Wicks.

Television personality Olivia Attwood celebrated her 35th birthday in style, receiving a deluge of lavish gifts from designer brands like Hermes and Cartier. The celebrations were further heightened by a bottle of champagne from a mysterious sender known only as ' Savano ,' a name she recently had tattooed on her arm, sparking intense speculation among fans.

This comes amidst a blossoming romance with Pete Wicks, with whom she shares a radio show and has been seen on dates, including a trip to St. Tropez. The birthday festivities were documented on Olivia's Instagram Stories, showcasing her enjoying pampering sessions and getting ready with friends in a luxurious hotel room, complete with cocktails adorned with her own face. The mystery surrounding 'Savano' has captivated followers, with many theorizing about their identity.

Pete Wicks himself subtly complimented Olivia on their KISS FM show, telling her she looked 'beautiful,' shortly before she received a cookie from the same enigmatic sender. The playful banter between the pair on air, joking about the effects of office air on appearance, further fueled the romantic speculation. Olivia's decision to get 'Savano' tattooed on her arm, describing them as 'My Baby,' has only intensified the intrigue.

Fans have flooded social media with guesses, ranging from a new pet to a playful misspelling of Pete Wicks' name. The comedian Katherine Ryan even weighed in on the romance, jokingly suggesting Olivia ban Pete from her 'house' and expressing doubts about her taste in partners. Olivia's recent split from long-term partner Bradley Dack after a decade together has clearly marked a new chapter in her life.

She has openly expressed her reluctance to use dating apps, preferring to meet someone 'in the wild.

' This sentiment was echoed during a conversation with Katherine Ryan, who encouraged Olivia to focus on her career and personal growth outside of a romantic relationship. The birthday celebrations, the lavish gifts, and the enigmatic 'Savano' all point to a period of excitement and change for Olivia Attwood, as she navigates a new phase of her life and explores a potential new romance.

The outpouring of affection and attention, as she described being 'spoiled' by 'all her boys,' suggests a supportive network surrounding her as she embarks on this journey





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Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks Birthday Romance Savano

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