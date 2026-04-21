Olivia Attwood Faces Emotional Toll Following Highly Publicized Split

Reality star Olivia Attwood shares an update on her mental health following her breakup with Bradley Dack and the subsequent scrutiny over their unofficial marriage.

Reality television personality Olivia Attwood has opened up about the emotional toll of her recent personal life, revealing that she felt on the verge of a significant emotional breakdown this past Tuesday. The 34-year-old star, who rose to fame on the hit dating series Love Island , has been navigating the aftermath of her separation from footballer Bradley Dack , which took place earlier this January.

In a series of candid updates shared via her Instagram Stories, Attwood gave her followers a glimpse into her vulnerable state, posting a photograph of herself resting in bed while wearing a grey hoodie. She accompanied the image with a caption expressing a desire to indulge in a proper meltdown, signaling the exhaustion that often follows a high-profile public breakup. However, true to her work-oriented nature, she quickly pivoted back to her professional commitments, noting in a follow-up post that her plans for a breakdown might have to wait until the following week as she dove back into filming her upcoming projects. Attwood’s social media activity extended beyond her personal struggles, as she also shared content regarding the importance of mental health and self-care. She reposted a video from an influencer discussing the use of neuroscience to heal the nervous system, candidly adding the comment that she was willing to try anything at this point to find a sense of inner peace. This moment of reflection was punctuated by a softer side of her day, as she shared a cozy image of her pet dog napping in her new London apartment. Despite the lighthearted nature of the pet photo, she could not help but highlight the challenges of her routine, noting that her morning had started at 5:00 AM, yet she remained determined to push through her work obligations. The juxtaposition of her private turmoil and her public persona serves as a stark reminder of the pressure celebrities face when dealing with personal grievances in the glare of the media spotlight. The backdrop to this emotional display involves the tumultuous end of her decade-long relationship with Bradley Dack. The situation became increasingly complex when it was revealed that their widely publicized marriage lacked an official legal record. Attwood has since addressed the controversy surrounding this fake wedding scandal, admitting that she feels foolish for the situation and for the way she navigated her relationship over the last ten years. She has been vocal about discovering instances of infidelity, detailing the heartbreak of covering for her partner and attempting to help him improve, only to feel humiliated by the subsequent revelations. As she moves forward, Attwood has also confirmed that she is in the early stages of a new romance with television personality Pete Wicks. The two were spotted together in London and have since enjoyed a getaway to St Tropez, marking a new chapter for the star. Despite the swirling rumors and the scrutiny regarding her professional ties with ITV, Attwood remains steadfast in her commitment to her career, vowing to show up every day, continue her podcast and radio duties, and navigate the difficult process of healing while staying in the public eye





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