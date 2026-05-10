Olivia Attwood Flaunts Her Cleavage in Leopard Print Playsuit and Sparkles with Sexy Snaps

Olivia Attwood, the charming and sexy presenter, has been living it up in Miami, accompanied by a group of influencers. She shared stunning bikini snaps on her Instagram account, attracting the attention of her new rumored boyfriend, Pete Wicks.

Olivia Attwood has been living it up alongside a slew of influencers in Miami and documented the trip, where she has been joined by the likes of Stacey Solomon and Rochelle Humes, with forensic detail.

The lingerie-inspired one-piece, costing £1,600, highlighted her surgically-enhanced cleavage and taut physique, while she paired the look with opaque tights and sky-high heels. Fans were sent into a frenzy when her rumored new boyfriend, Pete Wicks, showed his appreciation by posting a simple black heart emoji on her latest sexy snaps





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Celebrity News Olivia Attwood Miami Trip Instagram Bikini Snaps Pete Wicks Leopard Print Playsuit Retro Hollywood Glamour Playsuit Cost

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