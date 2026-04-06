Olivia Attwood Reflects on Relationship After 'Fake Wedding' Revelation

Reality star Olivia Attwood is focusing on self-forgiveness following the public revelation that her televised wedding to Bradley Dack was not legally binding. The news comes after the couple announced their separation, with Attwood citing infidelity as a reason for the split. The situation has raised questions about authenticity and the nature of relationships in the public eye.

Olivia Attwood has shared a message about self-forgiveness on social media, reflecting on the end of her relationship with Bradley Dack . The reality TV star, who recently announced her separation from the footballer, is currently in South Korea filming. The news of their split came after nearly three years of marriage, though it has since been revealed that the marriage was not legally binding, despite a televised wedding special.

Attwood has been open about the situation, expressing feelings of humiliation and a sense of having 'nothing left' following the breakup. She has been accused of cheating on her multiple times over the course of ten years. The public is shocked as there is no official record of the marriage to Bradley, with Olivia reportedly choosing not to make it legally binding as she had uncovered 'mistruths'. A source familiar with the situation commented on the fact that the entire televised wedding was a sham, designed to generate income for the celebrity and for ITV. Olivia opened up on her podcast Olivia's House as she attempts to move on from the relationship. While speaking to TikTok star Joe Baggs, Olivia said: 'I think we've just entered the Chinese New Year, year of the horse. 'I've left everything behind last year Jesus Christ I've got nothing left.' The 'humiliated' reality star, 34, recently said she has 'nothing left' following her split from the footballer, 32, who she accused of 'cheating on her multiple times over ten years'. Re-sharing a quote to her Instagram Story, Olivia posted a clip which read: 'I am in love with this sentence... 'Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach you' Olivia, who is currently filming in South Korea, announced she had split from Bradley in January after nearly three years of marriage (pictured this week) The shift from the year of the snake to the year of the horse is said to symbolise the movement from healing to living. The events came days after Olivia spoke out about what 'mistruths' are as she claimed Bradley 'lied and cheated' during their relationship, and now she feels like a 'f*****g idiot'.\Attwood's recent social media activity focuses on self-forgiveness, hinting at her attempts to move forward from the difficult circumstances. This follows her open discussion about the end of her relationship, where she has expressed feelings of betrayal and humiliation. She also denied trying to trick fans over her fake wedding scandal and confirmed her new romance with Pete Wicks. Olivia was spotted kissing Pete, 37, at the Flute Bar in Soho, London earlier in March after she separated from Bradley in January. Olivia wrote: 'I have stood by Brad for the last ten years during which he lied and cheated on me multiple times. The breakdown of our relationship is because of this. 'I was in love with him and the potential I saw in him and wanted always to help him try to be the best version of himself - as I did for 10 years - covering up. Lying to my family and friends. Arranging therapy. Believing the grovelling apologies. 'I of course now feel like a f*****g idiot. (Especially as more things come to the surface) I never wanted to say any of this. I find the whole situation utterly humiliating.' She has publicly accused Dack of infidelity, claiming he cheated on her multiple times throughout their decade-long relationship. The revelation that their televised wedding was not legally binding has added another layer of complexity to the situation, leaving many fans feeling misled. The news of the split and the details surrounding the relationship have sparked significant public interest, with fans and media outlets closely following the developments.\Attwood rose to prominence on the dating show Love Island in 2017. Her relationship with Dack was ongoing when she joined the cast, and after a brief connection with another contestant, she rekindled her romance with Dack in 2019. ITV commissioned a series, Olivia Meets Her Match, that chronicled their engagement leading up to the televised wedding in 2023. The lack of a legal marriage record has brought the authenticity of the relationship into question, especially after it was revealed there was no official record of the marriage. The situation underscores the pressures and complexities of relationships in the public eye, where personal lives are often intertwined with professional ventures. The show was commissioned by ITV for a 'significant' sum of cash, which has left many people feeling it was done for the money, as Olivia did not get married. Olivia went on to speak about the moment she decided to walk away from the relationship, as well as confirming her relationship with ITV is strong following reports the broadcaster was 'furious' over the fake wedding scandal. She continued: 'This January when I was confronted at the screening of one of my shows by someone reporting to me yet another night he had gone back with a random girl - I decided it was time to finally leave. 'I'm not losing my job, I'm not pulling the wool over anyone's eyes. Yes I'm dating. 'Yes I'm getting up every single day even when I have cried all night to film the shows I love filming, record my podcast, record my radio show, shoot campaigns and somewhere in there TRY to move on.' The revelations surrounding the relationship and its ending continue to unfold, prompting discussions about authenticity, public perception, and the ethics of reality television





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