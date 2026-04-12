Olivia Attwood Reveals Emotional Toll of Split from Bradley Dack and New Romance

Love Island star Olivia Attwood opens up about her difficult breakup with Bradley Dack, revealing the emotional hardship and detailing the reasons for the end of their decade-long relationship, including infidelity. She discusses her ideal partner, the 'fake wedding' scandal, and her new relationship with Pete Wicks.

Olivia Attwood has opened up about her recent split from Bradley Dack , revealing it's been the most challenging experience she's faced. Speaking on the Extra Dirrty podcast, recorded during a girls' trip to New York, she shared the emotional toll of the breakup, admitting to having cried intensely, even to the point of nearly fainting. She discussed how she copes with the public perception and criticism, opting not to showcase her vulnerability on social media.

She emphasized the difficulty of the split, given the decade-long, on-and-off nature of the relationship, and the fact that they both invested effort into making it work. She revealed she still cares for him as a person, making the end of the relationship even more difficult. Describing her ideal partner, she stated she is looking for someone with a cool sense of style, tattoos, a beard, and confidence, someone who can accept her outspoken nature. \Attwood also addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Bradley Dack, including the revelation that their lavish ITV-broadcast ceremony was not legally binding. She clarified her reasons for not legally marrying him, hinting at protecting her financial interests. She revealed the difficulties of handling the split, admitting to feeling like a 'f*****g idiot' given Bradley's history of infidelity throughout their decade-long relationship. She detailed how she had been covering up for him, lying to her family and friends, and arranging therapy, all while believing his apologies. Despite the emotional turmoil, she remains focused on moving forward and has not rushed to release statements, acknowledging her continued affection for her ex. She also confirmed her strong relationship with ITV, dismissing reports of the broadcaster being furious over the 'fake wedding' scandal. The television personality addressed the scandal of the fake wedding and confirmed her new relationship with Pete Wicks. \Furthermore, she shared details about her current relationship with Pete Wicks, who has become a source of comfort since the breakup. Sources claimed that the pair have started a romance after they were seen kissing in a bar in March. Attwood expressed that she is looking for a partner with tattoos and a beard, and has been able to keep her composure despite the circumstances. She is focused on moving forward and building a future on her own terms. She also stated that she is not afraid to speak her mind and that it does not mean that she is not vulnerable. Attwood also clarified why the marriage did not take place, and the reasons for the break down of the relationship. She detailed how she stood by her then partner for ten years, and how he lied and cheated during that time. She also confirmed her strong relationship with ITV, dismissing reports of the broadcaster being furious over the 'fake wedding' scandal, explaining that she has been keeping her head up.





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