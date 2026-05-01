Olivia Attwood Reveals She Didn't Legally Marry Ex to 'Protect Her Fortune' and Planned Ideal Birth

Olivia Attwood discussed her past parenting plans and revealed she intentionally didn't legally marry her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Dack, to protect her substantial wealth. She also shared details about researching the costs of her ideal birth scenario.

Olivia Attwood has recently discussed her previous plans for starting a family and her considerations regarding childbirth, sharing these thoughts on a new episode of her podcast, Olivia's House, with fellow new parents Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.

The conversation arose as Jamie and Sophie recounted their experience giving birth to their son, Ziggy, at the prestigious Lindo Wing in London, a hospital known for its association with Royal births. Olivia revealed she had meticulously researched the costs associated with her 'ideal' pregnancy and birth scenario while still in a relationship with her ex-partner, Bradley Dack. She openly admitted that such arrangements are far from inexpensive, highlighting the financial aspects of planning for parenthood.

The discussion took a turn towards Olivia's past relationship with Bradley Dack, which ended in January. She has since publicly accused him of infidelity throughout their decade-long relationship. A significant revelation emerged earlier this month regarding their wedding: despite a lavish ceremony broadcast on ITV, Olivia and Bradley never legally registered their marriage. This omission initially surprised ITV executives.

Now, it appears Olivia intentionally chose not to formalize the marriage legally as a strategic move to safeguard her financial interests. Eve Simmons, Daily Mail's Health Editor, explained in a video that remaining unmarried would prevent the need for a prenuptial agreement, and Olivia has publicly acknowledged this insight on Instagram. Reports indicate Olivia discovered concerning information about Bradley in the weeks following their wedding, leading to her decision.

Olivia's financial prudence stems from her substantial earnings as a television and radio personality. Simmons detailed Olivia's income streams, including presenting three ITV series at approximately £350,000 per series, a six-figure salary from KISS FM, and lucrative brand deals with companies like Maybelline and River Island.

In contrast, Bradley's income as a footballer has decreased in recent years. Simmons emphasized that marriage legally equates to a 50/50 division of assets, including future earning potential, in the event of a divorce. Olivia, having sought extensive legal counsel, recognized the financial benefits of remaining unmarried, particularly given existing trust issues. This decision demonstrates a proactive approach to protecting her wealth and future financial stability.

The situation highlights a growing awareness among women about the financial implications of marriage and the importance of safeguarding their assets





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