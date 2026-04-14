Olivia Attwood Shades Coachella While Maura Higgins Eyes Disney and The Bachelorette

Olivia Attwood enjoys a lavish lunch in St Tropez and takes a swipe at Coachella influencers. Meanwhile, Maura Higgins is rumored to be in talks with Disney and potentially joining The Bachelorette, highlighting a contrast in career trajectories and the ongoing drama within the Love Island community.

Olivia Attwood , recently separated from footballer Bradley Dack, seemingly took a jab at her fellow influencers and former Love Island co-stars enjoying Coachella , opting instead for the luxurious Club 55 in St Tropez. While sipping rose and indulging in ice cream, she flaunted her figure in a braless satin halterneck top, low-rise jeans, oversized sunglasses, and a Birkin bag, making it clear where her priorities lay. Her Instagram post, simply stating Club 55 > Coachella , offered a stark contrast to the scantily-clad looks and festival activities showcased by her Love Island counterparts and other influencers like Millie Court, Chloe Burrows, Samie Elishi, Alix Earl, and Tammy Hembrow at the music festival featuring Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter. This declaration highlighted a potential rift or differing lifestyle choices within the influencer community.

Simultaneously, the news also features developments around Olivia's rival Maura Higgins, who has been making strides in the US entertainment scene, despite missing this year's Coachella due to work commitments. Maura, a fellow Love Island star, shared daring throwback pictures from the festival, signaling her desire to maintain her presence in the public eye. Rumors swirl around Maura potentially being in talks with Disney for a role, with sources suggesting she is reading scripts for a project. Furthermore, Maura is reportedly a contender to star in the next season of The Bachelorette, after the previous season was cancelled. This comes after the cancellation of the show following Taylor Frankie Paul's domestic violence arrest. These developments indicate Maura's ambition to broaden her career horizons and capitalize on her popularity. Daily Mail has contacted representatives of Maura Higgins for comment regarding these claims.

Adding to the story, Olivia Attwood also shared insights into her challenging year following her split from Bradley Dack, revealing emotional turmoil and personal struggles. She disclosed that she is facing her 'toughest' year, expressing the depth of her emotions and hinting at the difficulties she has experienced post-breakup. The pair didn't legally marry despite a lavish ceremony, and Olivia has hinted at protecting her financial interests. She also mentioned seeking solace in her close friend Pete Wicks. Olivia confessed to having faced difficulties after the end of the relationship, she continues to search for her ideal partner, and describes him as someone with a beard and tattoos. She also addressed her breakup during a podcast episode recorded during a trip to New York City in March. The complexities of her personal life are explored as she navigates through the challenges that come with her public persona and personal relationships, while also reflecting on how women are often perceived in the public eye





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