Olivia Attwood Shares Her Coping Mechanisms After Turbulent Split From Bradley Dack

Reality star Olivia Attwood opens up about her split from Bradley Dack, revealing how she's dealing with 'hard times' through humor and work, while addressing allegations of infidelity and confirming her new relationship.

Olivia Attwood is navigating a difficult period following her split from Bradley Dack , as she revealed in a recent post. The reality star has been open about the challenges she's facing, sharing her coping mechanisms with her fans. The split has been particularly tough, with Olivia admitting to feeling 'humiliated' and like she has 'nothing left' after the breakdown of her relationship with the footballer.

She has alleged that Dack cheated on her multiple times over the course of their ten-year relationship. News reports also revealed that their marriage was never legally binding, due to Olivia uncovering 'mistruths' that caused her to question their future. Despite the emotional toll of the split, Olivia has been actively working and trying to move forward, as she revealed how she deals with hard times. \Rather than succumbing to the difficulties, Olivia has been trying to find humor in her struggles, as she posted a lighthearted clip about her current state of mind. She shared a video of herself pole dancing at the Freedom club, saying it's her favorite kind of cardio. The post included footage from her KISS FM radio show and a montage of her dance moves at the London club. Following a work trip to South Korea, she also mentioned the need to travel again to 'make money,' explaining that her dogs, Lola and Stitch, are with her family but will be back with her soon. She humorously acknowledged the financial demands of maintaining a certain lifestyle, emphasizing the need to 'get the bag' since 'penthouses ain't cheap.' Further elaborating on the split, Olivia addressed the reasons behind their separation, the 'mistruths' that led to the relationship's demise, and the impact it had on her. \She said that for years she had remained loyal to Bradley. She admitted she feels like an idiot after finding out about all the lies and infidelity, and she never wanted to have to share these painful details. Olivia also confirmed her new relationship with Pete Wicks, who she was seen kissing earlier in March after separating from Bradley in January. Olivia revealed that she decided to leave the relationship after being confronted by someone reporting yet another night when Bradley had been with another woman. She's also confirmed that she is working on current projects and is not in danger of losing her job, despite reports of drama regarding the fake wedding. Olivia found fame on the 2017 series of dating show Love Island. She was in a relationship with Bradley that year but joined the cast after discovering he was cheating. After a brief relationship with Chris Hughes on the show, the TV star rekindled her romance with Bradley in 2019. ITV commissioned Olivia Meets Her Match, which followed the couple, post engagement in 2020 right up until the seemingly real wedding in 2023. She has been leaning on work, her podcast, and other commitments to help her move forward





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