Olivia Attwood Shares Stunning St Tropez Snaps After Admitting Split From Bradley Dack Was Her Toughest Yet

TV presenter Olivia Attwood shares photos from her St Tropez trip, following her split from Bradley Dack. She's been praised for her resilience and shares her experience of the breakup.

Olivia Attwood , the TV presenter, has captivated her fans with stunning photos from a recent trip to St Tropez . This getaway follows her candid admission that her split from Bradley Dack was the most challenging experience she has faced. The 34-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snapshots of her European adventure, humorously labeling it a 'Euro (trash) summer'. These posts have sent her followers into a frenzy, with many praising her appearance and resilience after a difficult time.

In one of the eye-catching images, Olivia showcased her toned physique in a sports bra paired with grey tracksuit bottoms. Demonstrating her playful side, she was also pictured carrying cans of Heineken beer in her expensive designer Birkin handbag. Her luxurious stay was at the Lily of the Valley, a five-star wellness hotel nestled on the Saint-Tropez Peninsula. The hotel offers breathtaking views from private balconies, with rooms costing approximately £1,000 per night, and suites reaching up to £8,000. During her trip, Olivia also enjoyed a dinner date with a mystery companion at the harbour, as the sun set in the background. She was seen wearing a yellow vest top, a matching over-the-shoulder sweater, and high-waisted denim jeans, flaunting her slender figure. Olivia's fans showered her with compliments, noting her beauty and wishing her well.

In a candid interview, Olivia revealed the emotional toll of her breakup with Bradley Dack, stating that she had cried so intensely she felt she would pass out. She has been open about the challenges, including accusations of infidelity and the difficulties of navigating public scrutiny. The former Love Island star shared her perspective on dealing with the breakup and facing negative comments, explaining why she chooses not to share her vulnerable moments online.

Olivia previously said that this relationship spanned over a decade, and that they had both made efforts to make it work. She expressed the sadness of the situation while also acknowledging that she still cares for Bradley as a person. She admitted that breakups from less serious relationships can be easier. Looking towards the future, she described her ideal man as someone with tattoos, a beard, and hair, exuding confidence. The star said that she prefers a partner who is secure in himself, even if she is the one doing most of the talking. This trip to St Tropez appears to be a well-deserved break for Olivia, allowing her to recharge and enjoy the beauty of the French Riviera. Her ability to balance vulnerability with humor continues to resonate with her followers





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