Olivia Attwood Speaks Out on Marriage and Future After Split from Bradley Dack

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood has made a rare comment on marriage and her future, sparking speculation about her next move after her split from Bradley Dack. In a recent appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, Olivia shared her thoughts on marriage and her plans for the future, leaving fans intrigued.

Olivia Attwood has made a rare comment on marriage and her future during a Celebrity Gogglebox appearance, just months after her split from Bradley Dack .

Their romance weathered various storms before they tied the knot in June 2023. Olivia sat alongside her mum Jennifer as they critiqued telly on the Channel 4 spin-off programme, joining fellow celebrity duos including George Clarke and Max Balegde. She confessed: 'I didn't think my first marriage would be amazing but I didn't think it would be that bad.

' When her mum questioned her use of the phrase 'first marriage', Olivia continued: 'I've decided now that I'm going to get married a few times, or engaged, because I like the ring. ' Olivia has previously spoken out about her separation, making claims that Bradley 'lied and cheated'.

In a scathing social media statement published earlier this year, she declared: 'I have stood by Brad for the last ten years during which he lied and cheated on me multiple times.

' I was in love with him and the potential I saw in him and wanted always to help him try to be the best version of himself - as I did for 10 years - covering up. Lying to my family and friends. Arranging therapy. Believing the grovelling apologies.

'I of course now feel like a f*****g idiot. (Especially as more things come to the surface) I never wanted to say any of this. I find the whole situation utterly humiliating. '





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