Olivia Attwood steps out in £2,000 Chanel mules as seven‑figure beauty deal fuels luxury lifestyle

TV presenter Olivia Attwood was photographed in expensive Chanel shoes during a photoshoot break, shortly after confirming a high‑seven‑figure partnership with Lookfantastic. The story also touches on her recent breakup, mental‑health struggles, a weekend retreat with Pete Wicks and ambitions to expand her TV career in the United States.

Olivia Attwood was seen stepping out of a photoshoot in a pair of Chanel ponyskin mules valued at roughly £2,000, a further testament to her increasingly lavish spending habits.

The 35‑year‑old television presenter kept her look simple yet polished, pairing a muted grey, long‑sleeved top with sleek black Alo leggings. When she took a short break from the set, the star swapped into a bright yellow T‑shirt and classic blue jeans, clutching a packed planner and a Starbucks coffee as she walked the streets of London. Her hair was styled into loose, voluminous waves that framed her face and added a touch of effortless glamour to the casual outfit.

The appearance comes on the heels of reports that Attwood has secured a seven‑figure deal with the beauty retailer Lookfantastic, joining fellow Love Island alumna Molly‑Mae Hague as a brand ambassador. Sources close to the negotiation say the agreement is worth a high seven‑figure sum and includes an exclusive partnership with skincare giant La Roche‑Posay.

The deal was celebrated when Attwood attended Lookfantastic's new pop‑up shop in central London, a venue she used to promote the collaboration to fans and media alike. In addition to the Lookfantastic partnership, Attwood's commercial portfolio now features campaigns for Maybelline, Garnier and fashion label River Island, while she also fronts her own lifestyle podcast, Olivia's House, and pushes her television series Stateside in an effort to break into the American market.

Attwood's personal life has also been under intense scrutiny. Following her recent separation from former husband Bradley Dack, she revealed in a candid interview that she has been battling ADHD and a severe case of work‑related burnout, prompting her to take a weekend retreat at the upscale Estelle Manor, where the rates run at about £600 per night. During the getaway she was spotted with{} Pete Wicks, a fellow reality‑TV personality, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Fans noticed that both Attwood and Wicks posted images of the same vintage fireplace from the manor, leading to a flurry of comments on social media about the authenticity of their separate posts. The two have been linked romantically after years of friendship, with reports of a kiss in March and a recent airport pickup where Wicks greeted Attwood with a coffee before she returned to London.

Their public displays have kept both celebrities in the headlines, adding another layer to Attwood's high‑profile lifestyle narrative. Beyond the romance, Attwood remains focused on expanding her career overseas. In a recent conversation with the Daily Mail, she expressed optimism about the growing American audience for her shows "Getting Filthy Rich" and "The Price of Perfection," both of which have been acquired by Disney+.

She noted that Love Island's popularity in the United States has already generated a sizable U.S. fanbase on Instagram, and she hopes to leverage that momentum to secure future projects across the Atlantic. While she acknowledges the allure of new opportunities, Attwood emphasized that she is content with her current trajectory, stating that she is not actively seeking to "jump ship" but is open to the right offers when they arise.

Overall, Olivia Attwood's recent public appearances paint a picture of a celebrity balancing high‑end fashion, lucrative brand partnerships and a private life that continues to captivate the public's attention. From Chanel mules and designer leggings to a seven‑figure beauty deal and a possible romance with Pete Wicks, her story encapsulates the modern reality‑star narrative: glamorous, busy, and constantlyე栂௏祛





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