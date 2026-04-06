Olivia Bowen Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss, Opens Up About Traumatic Childbirth and Vasectomy Decision

Love Island star Olivia Bowen reveals her post-baby weight loss success after working with a personal trainer, while also reflecting on the near-fatal birth of her daughter Siena and her husband's vasectomy. The article discusses her difficult childbirth experience, her gratitude to the NHS, and her decision with husband Alex to not have any more children.

Olivia Bowen has shared her impressive post-baby weight loss journey on Instagram, revealing she worked with personal trainer Maria Gilbert for three months to shed over a stone. This transformation comes after the reality star expressed she would never endure childbirth again, following the difficult delivery of her daughter Siena, six months old.

The Love Island star, who shares Siena and son Abel, three, with her husband Alex, whom she married in 2018, showcased the results of her hard work, crediting Maria for her support and motivation. Olivia highlighted her dedication, including breastfeeding and navigating split nights, and expressed feeling stronger in the gym. This positive update underscores her commitment to health and well-being after a challenging year. \Olivia previously disclosed that her husband Alex had a vasectomy, signifying their decision to not have any more children. This decision was influenced by several factors, including the traumatic birth of Siena, during which Olivia experienced a major haemorrhage and nearly died. Recalling the events on her ITV2 reality show Olivia & Alex: Parenthood, she detailed the terrifying experience, including a C-section and significant blood loss. Olivia revealed she lost 2.8 litres of blood. She expressed gratitude to the NHS for saving her life. Alex admitted he was traumatised by the experience, further highlighting the emotional toll the birth had on the couple. Olivia said she would 'never go through childbirth again' after nearly dying in child birth last year. Alex agreed, adding: 'Yeah its the worse thing I've ever seen and never want to go through it again.'\During her reality show, viewers witnessed Olivia's attempt at a home birth, which ultimately led to an emergency C-section due to complications. Olivia shared that her bladder had fallen down into her cervix, obstructing the baby's exit, necessitating the surgery. She described the fear she felt during the procedure and the overwhelming blood loss. Olivia recounted the chaos and panic in the operating room, expressing the fear of losing her life. The experience left a lasting impact on both Olivia and Alex. She detailed the emergency, her husband said that the situation was the worse thing he ever saw and he never wants to go through it again. Olivia, however, is now focusing on her recovery and acknowledging the support she received from the NHS and her trainer. This openness about her experiences demonstrates her resilience and willingness to share her journey with her followers





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Olivia Bowen Post-Baby Weight Loss Childbirth Trauma Vasectomy Alex Bowen

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