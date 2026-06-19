Olivia Buckingham, Stylist Behind Princess Beatrice's Fashion Transformation, Gives Birth to First Child

Olivia Buckingham, the acclaimed stylist known for her work with Princess Beatrice, has announced the birth of her son. The news, shared on Instagram, marks a personal milestone for the 43-year-old creative director, who also played a pivotal role in reshaping Beatrice's public image through a sophisticated wardrobe overhaul.

Olivia Buckingham , the renowned society stylist known for her work with Princess Beatrice , Poppy Delevingne, and Carey Mulligan, has announced the birth of her first child, a son.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Buckingham shared a carousel of photos and described her newborn as her 'angel boy.

' The post marks a profound personal milestone for the stylist, who revealed she had been expecting on her 43rd birthday, calling the baby the 'best birthday gift' and expressing deep gratitude for the new chapter in her life. While she has not disclosed further details about the pregnancy, her message emphasized that 'it's never too late to live the life of your dreams,' accompanied by hashtags like #JustTheTwoOfUs and #YouAndITogetherForeverAndAlways.

Buckingham, who also serves as creative director for the brand Temily, wore a £2,105 cream tulle dress from the label in her announcement post; the same style had previously been worn by a pregnant Poppy Delevingne at the BAFTAs. Her followers, including Princess Beatrice's husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. Buckingham's early life was split between Hong Kong and the UK, where she attended Heathfield School in Ascot.

She has built a formidable career as a contributing editor for Vogue and Tatler, and is widely credited with orchestrating Princess Beatrice's notable style transformation in 2023. Before Buckingham's influence, Beatrice often faced public criticism for what were perceived as mismatched outfits and unconventional headpieces. Under Buckingham's guidance, she adopted a more refined and sophisticated aesthetic, favoring designers such as The Vampire's Wife, Self Portrait, Monique Lhuillier, and Emilia Wickstead.

The collaboration between stylist and client is rooted in friendship and a shared belief in clothing as a tool for empowerment. Buckingham has explained that their process is collaborative, involving detailed discussions about events, jewelry, and shoes, and that she aims to push boundaries while staying true to her client's authentic style. She has also expanded Beatrice's wardrobe to include high-end couture, as evidenced by her appearance at the 2023 Jordanian royal wedding in a Reem Acra gown.

This evolution signifies a deliberate shift away from the 'pantomime dame' quality of some of Beatrice's earlier ensembles toward a streamlined, confident, and contemporary royal look





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