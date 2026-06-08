Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith Lead Star-Studded House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere in London

Olivia Cooke stunned in a white strapless gown at the London premiere of House of the Dragon season 3, alongside Matt Smith. The series returns June 22 on HBO Max with epic battle sequences.

Olivia Cooke made a striking appearance at the world premiere of House of the Dragon season three in London on Monday, donning a bold white strapless princess gown that turned heads on the red carpet.

The 32-year-old actress, who portrays Queen Alicent Hightower in the hit HBO series, wore a dramatic strapless corset-style dress adorned with buttons up the front and a voluminous layered pleated skirt. She styled her dark hair in loose waves and accessorized with silver and green dazzling earrings along with a matching chunky ring.

Cooke was joined by her co-star Matt Smith, 43, who plays Daemon Targaryen, as he arrived in a dapper black three-piece suit complemented by a pair of stylish sunglasses. The event, held at the Odeon West End, drew a star-studded crowd eager to celebrate the upcoming season. The premiere comes just days after co-creator Ryan Condal teased that the new season would feature sequences unlike anything previously seen on television.

Speaking at SXSW London, Condal emphasized that the fantasy series is returning bigger than ever. The third season, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere on HBO Max on June 22, with weekly episodes airing until the finale on August 10. Condal hinted at the infamous Battle of the Gullet, an epic and gruesomely bloody clash across land and sea that serves as the defining centerpiece of the Targaryen civil war.

He noted that the entire series has been building toward this moment, which even fictional historians consider the bloodiest naval battle in Westerosi history. The amount of construction required for a single episode was described as crazy but necessary to tell the story of this seminal moment for the show.

The conflict in House of the Dragon was ignited by a fatal misunderstanding at the end of season one, when the dying King Viserys (Paddy Considine) whispers a prophecy about Aegon the Conqueror to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Alicent mistakenly interprets this as an order for her son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) to become king instead of Viserys's chosen heir, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

As Alicent and her supporters crown King Aegon II and take control of the Red Keep, Rhaenyra flees on her dragon to mount an attack. Season two concluded with family tensions escalating into a full-scale civil war, and season three picks up immediately after those events.

Major cast members returning include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, and James Norton, along with new additions such as Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane. Fans have expressed excitement following the release of a violent season three trailer, which depicts warring soldiers being butchered and burned alive.

Comments on YouTube reflect anticipation for a darker and more tragic season, with one viewer remarking that the series looks better than season two and hoping it delivers. Meanwhile, viewers of another Game of Thrones prequel series were left devastated by a heartbreaking death, adding to the emotional weight of the franchise's expanding universe.

House of the Dragon continues to captivate audiences with its intricate political intrigue, dragon-fueled battles, and complex character arcs, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling third season





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