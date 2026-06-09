Olivia Cooke Stuns at House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere Afterparty as Co-Creator Teases Epic Battle

Olivia Cooke swapped her princess gown for a chic grey pinstripe dress at the House of the Dragon season three premiere afterparty in London. The event featured cast members like Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy, while co-creator Ryan Condal teased the upcoming season's epic Battle of the Gullet, launching June 22 on HBO Max.

Olivia Cooke made a striking appearance at the afterparty for House of the Dragon's series three premiere in London on Monday, exchanging her princess-like white gown for a chic grey pinstripe dress with a low-cut neckline.

The 32-year-old actress, who portrays Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO fantasy series, earlier stunned on the red carpet at the Odeon West End in a bold white strapless dress, posing alongside co-star Matt Smith. At the afterparty held at The Old Sessions House, Cooke let her hair down in style, wearing the figure-hugging grey dress that featured a back split, paired with black patent heels and dark shades.

She was in high spirits, waving to onlookers as she entered the venue to mingle with fellow cast members. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, also changed his look, swapping his navy blazer for a sleek black ensemble. Other stars spotted at the celebration included Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen), and Annie Shapero (Alysanne Blackwood), all of whom posed on the red carpet earlier.

The premiere comes on the heels of co-creator Ryan Condal's declaration that the upcoming season will feature sequences unlike anything ever done on television before. Speaking at SXSW London, Condal hyped the third season, which consists of eight episodes launching June 22 on HBO Max, with weekly episodes leading to the finale on August 10.

Condal hinted at the much-anticipated Battle of the Gullet, an epic naval clash that is a centerpiece of the Targaryen civil war set about 200 years before Game of Thrones. He described the massive construction efforts for a single episode as 'crazy and frankly irresponsible' but necessary to tell this seminal story.

The conflict was sparked by a fatal misunderstanding in season one, when dying King Viserys whispered a prophecy about Aegon the Conqueror to Alicent, leading her to believe their son Aegon II should be king instead of Rhaenyra. Season two ended with full-scale civil war, and season three picks up immediately after. The prequel series first aired in 2022 and dropped its season three trailer in April, building anticipation for the violent and dramatic events to come.

The afterparty was a lively affair, with cast members mingling and celebrating the new season. Abigail Thorn and Abubakar Salim were also in attendance, adding to the glamorous atmosphere. As fans eagerly await the June debut, the buzz around House of the Dragon continues to grow, with promises of unprecedented visual spectacle and emotional depth. Olivia Cooke's fashion choices at the premiere highlighted her versatility, from regal elegance to modern sophistication, mirroring her character's complex journey in the series.

The show's ability to draw such star-studded events underscores its cultural impact and the dedicated fanbase that follows every twist and turn in Westeros





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