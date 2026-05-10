Olivia Culpo Reveals Baby Bump, Expecting Second Child with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo, the beauty queen and model, shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey, a professional football player. She revealed that they are expecting their second child and gave fans a first glimpse at her baby bump in a series of family snapshots.

Olivia Culpo gave fans the first glimpse at her baby bump after revealing she and husband Christian McCaffrey's, 29, are expecting their second child. The beauty queen made the announcement Friday, which was also her 34th birthday, by posting series of family snapshots featuring the couple's daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, who Culpo gave birth to just nine months ago, to Instagram .

Among her photos, Culpo included a shot of herself wearing a floral maternity dress as she cradled her growing belly. In celebration of both Culpo's birthday and their baby news, McCaffrey surprised his wife with a lavish at-home dinner date, which she documented on social media. Olivia Culpo gave fans the first glimpse at her baby bump after revealing she and husband Christian McCaffrey's, 29, are expecting their second chil





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Olivia Culpo Expecting Second Baby, Celebrates 34th Birthday with Adorable PhotoshootOlivia Culpo, the former pageant queen, announced her pregnancy news on her 34th birthday with a series of adorable family snapshots from a photoshoot with her daughter Colette and their puppy. Culpo shared that she is expecting her second baby with her NFL star husband, Christian McCaffrey, in a joint Instagram post. The proud parents looked giddy as they posed for sweet snapshots in matching, white attire and showered each other with affection. Notable congratulatory comments were left by fellow WAGs and the official Instagram account of the San Francisco 49ers.

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Olivia Culpo is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Christian McCaffreyCongratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, who are expecting their second baby! See details.

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