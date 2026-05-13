Olivia Dean's Journey to `The Art of Loving` Tour Ensembles

Beyene's 'dream project' involves designing Olivia Dean's tour ensemble, which intertwines the essence of various iconic divas like Tina Turner and Whitney Houston, as well as incorporating modern vibes in Chanel's timeless heritage.

Olivia Dean embraces a varied opening look every night on her `The Art of Loving` tour, incorporating various designers and styles. She shifts from a custom Chanel skirt for a powerful stage interaction with her fans to a simple white tank from a renowned atelier, Metamoiselles.

The journey to the tour ensemble was filled with excitement, consultation, and collaboration with Chanel's history-rich Le19M craft hub. The story is a saga of furrowing brows, decision-making, and an embodiment of the finest craftsmanship. After being overwhelmed by images and videos from Chanel's manufacturers, embroiderers, and feather artisans, Beyene's 'dream project' materialized into a robust tour show. Chanel's involvement exemplifies her unwavering commitment to luxurious and elegant outifts





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Olivia Dean Chanel Tour Ensembles Empowering The Fashion Industry Beyene Tina Turner

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