Olivia Munn Recalls Male Co-Star's Refusal to be Saved by Her Character Due to Sexism

Actress Olivia Munn shares a story about a male co-star's sexist behavior on set, where he refused to let her character save his in a scene. Munn, known for action roles, discussed the incident and her strategy for choosing roles that feature strong female characters.

Olivia Munn has shared an anecdote about a male co-star's resistance to a scene where her character was meant to save his. The actress, known for her roles in action-oriented projects, discussed the incident during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show . Munn, 51, recounted how the unnamed co-star displayed what she described as 'obnoxious' behavior on set. The scene involved a scenario where both characters were in a bunker, guarding their respective sides against enemies.

As per the script, the roles were to be switched with Munn's character saving her co-star's life. However, the actor objected, refusing to have his character be rescued by a female character.\The actress recalled that the actor's initial response to the script was a firm rejection. He reportedly said 'Wait, wait, wait. Hold on. She can’t save me. No, no. She can’t save me.' This triggered a delay of 45 minutes as the actor became 'combative with the director' over the scene. Munn, who has taken on action roles in projects such as Six, where she played a CIA operative, and The Predator, where she fought alien invaders, found a way to resolve the conflict. She suggested a simple change to the scene to appease her co-star. Instead of her character directly saving his, the characters would simply switch positions. She explained 'I said,'OK, how about instead of my character saving you, it’s just that we switch because it’s time for us to switch, and so this is my guy to get,' and he was like,'OK.'' Despite the change, the essential action of the scene remained the same. Munn noted that 'Nothing changed. It's just what he thought. I was doing the exact same thing.'\Munn's experiences highlight the prevalence of sexism in the industry, and she shared her approach to combating it. She has been selective in her role choices, prioritizing projects that portray women as multi-dimensional characters rather than mere supporting roles in a male-dominated narrative. She said 'I've looked at so many different scripts and a lot of times the women are portrayed in kind of a naggy way. I had this thing that I decided at one point early in my career, like, I only wanted to do projects where she would exist even if he didn't exist. You know, that it wasn't just his story.' This determination underscores her commitment to representation and her desire to play strong female characters. Munn is currently appearing in the Apple TV series Your Friends & Neighbors alongside Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet. In the series she plays Sam Leavitt, a self-made woman who strives to maintain her lavish lifestyle. Her career includes action-packed roles in Six, alongside Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, and Juan Pablo Raba, and a guest role in the NBC series Chuck. Her recent comments on The Drew Barrymore Show and her willingness to speak out against sexism show her dedication to creating positive change in the entertainment industry





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Olivia Munn Sexism Hollywood The Drew Barrymore Show Action Movies Co-Star Female Empowerment

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