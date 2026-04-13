Olivia Munn Shares How Princess Kate Inspired Her During Cancer Battle

Actress Olivia Munn reveals how the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, helped her through her cancer journey, finding inspiration in Kate's openness. The article discusses Munn's personal battle with breast cancer, her treatments, and the impact of Kate's public statements. It also highlights the importance of support and humor in coping with the challenges of cancer.

Actress Olivia Munn , 45, has shared how the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , inspired her during her own battle with cancer. Munn, known for her roles in The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Magic Mike, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and underwent treatment, including a double mastectomy, lymph node dissection, an ovariectomy and a partial hysterectomy.

She expressed feeling supported by Kate Middleton’s candidness about her own cancer journey, finding solace in knowing she wasn't alone. Munn revealed to PEOPLE magazine that Kate's public statements resonated deeply, providing her with a sense of peace and validation. Munn has had to take many medications because of her aggressive type of breast cancer and the fact that she was not premenopausal when diagnosed, which has caused many side effects. She mentioned how she finds the ongoing medical treatment exhausting. Kate Middleton, 44, announced she was in remission from an undisclosed form of cancer in January 2025. She had been receiving chemotherapy since February 2024. In a video message last September, Kate described the previous nine months as incredibly tough for her family, emphasizing her focus on staying cancer-free. This announcement came after months of public speculation and a period of absence from royal duties. Kate later shared in a cancer wellbeing centre at Colchester Hospital that it is very difficult to recover after the treatment is over. William, her husband, described 2024 as brutal. She explained that after treatment, there is a whole phase where everybody expects you to be better – go! But that's not the case at all. You put on a brave face, stoicism through treatment, and then after the treatment is over it is difficult to go back to normal and function at home. Kate said it is valuable to have someone help you talk through it, show you and guide you through that phase. You have to find your new normal and that takes time. Munn echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the challenges of ongoing medication and side effects, making it relatable for many dealing with cancer. Her experience highlights the importance of open conversations about health and the impact of public figures sharing their stories. Munn's candidness extends to her husband, comedian John Mulaney, who played a significant role in helping her maintain a positive outlook during her cancer battle. She shared that Mulaney used humor, including inappropriate cancer jokes, to lighten the mood and alleviate her fears. She said, 'We've made a lot of inappropriate cancer jokes that we could never tell publicly because it just lightened the mood. It just made it not so scary. It really helped change my mind at times, you know? Sometimes when I was really scared, we'd talk about it and we'd really get into all of the fears and his fears and then there'd be like a lull and then he would make a joke. And it would just all feel not so scary at that time. He's the best.' This approach helped her cope with the emotional and physical toll of her illness. This demonstrates the power of humor and support in navigating difficult health challenges. The stories of both Munn and Kate offer comfort and inspiration to others facing similar struggles, underscoring the importance of open communication and community support in the fight against cancer. The challenges faced after treatment are also highlighted, emphasizing the need for support during the recovery process. This news also acknowledges the toll that is placed upon families when facing such hardship





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Olivia Munn Kate Middleton Princess Of Wales Cancer Breast Cancer Health Treatment Inspiration John Mulaney Support

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