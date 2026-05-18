Olivia Newton-John's Relationship with Patrick McDermott: A Love-Hate Story

A new biography delves into Olivia Newton-John's relationship with Patrick McDermott, a relationship that was on-and-off for nine years.

In August 2005, seven weeks after Olivia's partner Patrick McDermott vanished off the coast of California, the Grease legend released a short statement referring to him merely as a 'friend.

' The author of a new biography about the Australian singer and actress reveals the truth about their unconventional arrangement and lack of regular contact. Olivia and Patrick did not have a traditional relationship and went on-off for nine years. One friend mentioned 'problems' in their relationship, and Olivia appeared averse to marrying McDermott. Reports suggest McDermott was heartbroken after their separation and that Olivia never received closure when it came to his death.

Olivia and Patrick met on the set of a commercial in 1996 and their romance blossomed, with McDermott cooking and hosting 'candlelight suppers.

' Over the course of their rocky romance, Olivia never wanted to marry McDermott, but their relationship had its ups and downs





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Olivia Newton-John Patrick Mcdermott Unconventional Arrangement Lack Of Regular Contact Problems In The Relationship Olivia Averse To Marrying Mcdermott Olivia Never Wanted To Marry Mcdermott

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