Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Hypocrisy After Attending Met Gala After-Party Despite Boycott Support

Singer Olivia Rodrigo is facing backlash for attending a Met Gala after-party after publicly supporting a boycott of the event due to Jeff Bezos's involvement, raising questions about her commitment to social activism.

Olivia Rodrigo faces criticism and accusations of hypocrisy after attending a Met Gala after-party shortly after publicly supporting a boycott of the event due to the involvement of Jeff Bezos .

The singer, 23, demonstrated initial solidarity with activist groups by liking a post from Everyone Hates Elon, which featured a protest projection onto Bezos's $120 million New York City home. This action appeared to align her with other celebrities who chose to boycott the gala in protest of Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez's participation.

However, Rodrigo was later seen celebrating at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar, despite her earlier support for the boycott message: 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala'. The controversy stems from widespread concerns regarding Jeff Bezos's Amazon's contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the company's alleged mistreatment of its workers.

Everyone Hates Elon's campaign highlighted these issues, including a video featuring Mary Hill, a 72-year-old Amazon warehouse worker, who voiced her frustration with Bezos's wealth accumulation at the expense of his employees. Hill's message called for recognition of the workers who contribute to Amazon's success and criticized Bezos for prioritizing lavish events over the well-being of his workforce. The group also displayed posters around New York City stating: 'The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation.

' Other celebrities, such as Bella Hadid, also voiced their disapproval of the event, with Hadid liking a post criticizing the hypocrisy of attending the gala while supporting causes opposing Bezos's involvement. The backlash extends to Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosting data for Palantir, a company providing software to ICE for tracking and identifying immigrants. An industry insider expressed disappointment that Bezos was the face of the Met Gala, considering its significance and respect within the cultural landscape.

Reports also suggest that Meryl Streep declined a co-chair position due to the Bezoses' involvement, further illustrating the widespread discontent surrounding the event's association with Bezos and Amazon. The situation has sparked a debate about the responsibility of public figures to align their actions with their stated values and the ethical implications of supporting events linked to controversial business practices





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Olivia Rodrigo Met Gala Jeff Bezos Boycott Hypocrisy Amazon ICE Celebrity Activism

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