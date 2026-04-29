Olivia Rodrigo Confirms Split from Louis Partridge and Opens Up About New Album

Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed her breakup with Louis Partridge in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, discussing her 'friendship love' era and the inspiration behind her upcoming album, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.' She also shared details about a previous experience with the Raya dating app and her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Olivia Rodrigo has publicly addressed the end of her relationship with Louis Partridge in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. Reports of the split surfaced in December, following a relationship that spanned over two years.

The confirmation comes as Rodrigo prepares to release her highly anticipated new album, titled 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,' sparking intense speculation among fans about whether the songs will reflect on her experiences with Partridge. During the interview, conducted by her friend Madison Hu, Rodrigo described herself as being in a 'friendship love' era, emphasizing the importance of platonic connections and community.

She indicated she is beginning to explore dating again, but framed it as an addition to, rather than a replacement for, the strong bonds she shares with her friends. Rodrigo shared valuable insights gained from recent romantic experiences, highlighting the importance of patience and allowing things to unfold naturally. She stated that relationships shouldn't feel like a constant struggle, but rather follow their intended course.

The upcoming album is expected to delve into themes of heartbreak, anger, and sadness, with Rodrigo revealing that many of the standout tracks are rooted in these emotions. The couple initially captured public attention in October 2023 when they were seen together in London, quickly becoming a popular pairing.

However, reports emerged in December suggesting Rodrigo was visibly upset at a Christmas party following the breakup. Her time spent in London has clearly been a significant source of inspiration for her new music, with many songs reflecting the 'London vibes' and experiences she's had while living there.

She also recounted a brief and unsuccessful foray into the world of dating apps, specifically Raya, after the release of her album 'Sour' in 2021, describing a particularly disappointing date as the catalyst for deleting her profile. Beyond her romantic life, Rodrigo discussed her favorite spots in London, fondly recalling 'some first kisses' at Chiltern Firehouse. She is also gearing up for a busy weekend as she prepares to host and perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

This marks a significant moment in her career, following in the footsteps of other artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Harry Styles who have successfully taken on the dual role. Rodrigo previously appeared on SNL in 2023, both as a musical guest and in a memorable sketch, and admitted to feeling 'terrified' during her initial performance at the age of 18. Despite her initial anxieties, she recognizes the honor and opportunity that SNL represents.

The interview provides a comprehensive look into Rodrigo's current mindset, her creative process, and her reflections on love and life, offering fans a deeper understanding of the artist behind the music. The full interview is available in Cosmopolitan's latest Beauty Issue





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