Olivia Rodrigo Joins Addison Rae for Surprise Duet at Coachella, Performs New Single

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise guest appearance at Addison Rae's Coachella weekend-two set, performing two songs together, including Rodrigo's new single Drop Dead and Rae's Headphones On. Dancer Maddie Ziegler also featured in Rae's performance. Both artists sported striking, coordinated outfits for the energetic collaboration.

Coachella attendees were treated to an electrifying surprise during Addison Rae 's second-weekend performance on Saturday, as pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo made a special guest appearance. The collaboration proved to be a double delight, with the two hitmakers joining forces to perform two songs. Notably, they delivered a duet of Rodrigo's freshly released single, Drop Dead, which had dropped just a day prior to the festival performance.

Rae also benefited from Rodrigo's vocal prowess on her 2025 single, Headphones On, with the pair delivering a captivating duet. This marked Rodrigo's second celebrity cameo of Rae's set, as dancer Maddie Ziegler had already graced the stage earlier to showcase her impressive choreography. Rae herself commanded attention in a striking ensemble, opting for a vibrant hot pink vinyl bra and matching panties that highlighted her toned physique. Completing the bold look, she sported sheer scarlet stockings and dazzling red shoes, accessorized with tasseled arm cuffs. Rodrigo embraced a complementary aesthetic, drawing inspiration from Rae's daring style with a pink leather bra top featuring a metal-studded bow and a practical pink holster for her in-ear monitor battery pack. She balanced this with a slightly more understated choice of slim, high-waisted jeans and finished the outfit with chic white heels. Footage shared online captured the moment Rae began her song Headphones On, only for Rodrigo to emerge amidst a wave of roaring fan applause. The two artists engaged in a dynamic performance, facing each other as they sang and danced in perfect unison. They shared a moment of connection, holding hands as they ventured down the runway towards the audience, serenading fans while maintaining eye contact and touching foreheads. Following the energetic rendition of Headphones On, Rodrigo captivated the crowd with her latest single, Drop Dead. This track, characterized by a more intimate and slower tempo, commenced with Rodrigo, the actress-turned-pop star, singing solo. Rae joined her shortly after, with the two resting their arms on each other's shoulders. While Rae appeared to lip-sync initially, she transitioned to alternating lyrics with Rodrigo after the chorus. The single, Drop Dead, serves as an advance release from Rodrigo's forthcoming third studio album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, slated for release on June 12. Many of Rodrigo's dedicated fans were privy to hearing Drop Dead approximately half an hour before its official release, thanks to a surprise TikTok live performance where she layered her live vocals over the studio version. Earlier in Rae's set, Maddie Ziegler had already energized the audience with her dance skills during the performance of Aquamarine. The former Dance Moms star took a prominent role, building upon her appearance during Rae's first weekend at Coachella. The Drivers License singer had also coordinated the release of Drop Dead's music video simultaneously, featuring her at the iconic Palace of Versailles in France. Prior to Rodrigo's captivating arrival, Ziegler had already amplified Rae's performance with her dynamic dance routines during the song Aquamarine. Ziegler, a familiar face from her time on Dance Moms, assumed a leading position on stage, a role she also fulfilled during Rae's initial weekend at Coachella





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