Olivia Rodrigo Responds to Accusations of 'Pedo-Baiting' with Concert Outfit

Singer Olivia Rodrigo has fired back at critics who accused her of 'pedo-baiting' with a babydoll dress she wore on stage. She argues that her critics are the ones normalizing pedophilia in culture.

Olivia Rodrigo has issued a furious response to the online trolls who accused her of pedo-baiting with one of her concert outfit s. The 23-year-old appeared onstage in a babydoll dress with combat boots, an ensemble reminiscent of Courtney Love during her 1990s heyday in the band Hole.

Rodrigo's costume set off a feverish moral panic on social media, where she was heaped with allegations of sexualizing children. Her controversy came in the wake of a similar uproar over a Euphoria scene in which the Sydney Sweeney character Cassie dresses as a baby for an OnlyFans shoot. Now Rodrigo has turned around and insisted her critics are the ones demonstrating how we really normalize pedophilia in our culture, on the New York Times' Popcast.

She confessed she was so upset over the furor, which to her rang with the echo of this rhetoric we're fed as girls since we're so little, which is: Don't wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body and it's your fault. Olivia Rodrigo has issued a furious response to the online trolls who accused her of pedo-baiting with one of her concert outfits; pictured earlier this month in Barcelona.

The 23-year-old appeared onstage in a babydoll dress with combat boots, an ensemble reminiscent of Courtney Love during her 1990s heyday in the band Hole. When the subject of the dress was raised to her, she said: That's been making me so upset. Not even for me. I don't care.

People can say whatever they want. The former child star found the backlash disturbing because I feel like I actually have worn outfits that are maybe revealing onstage. I've been onstage in a sparkly bra and little shorts - which is my right. That's fun.

I felt cool and comfortable in that. Rodrigo observed that that wasn't inappropriate, but me fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike was inappropriate. As for the babydoll dress itself, she didn't think that I looked sexy in that at all. I was like: This is so cool.

I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love, all these people who are my heroes. And I felt cool and comfortable in it. Rodrigo's view was that if we start dressing in a way that's like: I don't want some f***ing freak to think that I am sexy like a baby, or some crazy thing like that, I think it's losing the plot a little bit.

She maintained that she was just very protective of younger women and girls and I don't ever want them to be fed that rhetoric, I guess. Her counterpoint to the weird blowback was to argue that you shouldn't be responsible for some guy sexualizing you in a way that was never your intention. Rodrigo's critics were roundly unpersuaded by her defense of the dress and gave vent to their outrage in the comments of an Instagram clip from her interview.

Her controversy came in the wake of a similar uproar over a Euphoria scene in which the Sydney Sweeney character Cassie dresses as a baby for an OnlyFans shoot. Courtney Love was one of the 1990s rock starlets who pioneered the use of babydoll dresses in a trend that became known as kinderw****. Love posted a snap of herself exasperatedly covering her face whilst in my babydoll dress and bloomers watching Olivia Rodrigo get cooked by angry twitter users.

They left livid responses like: GIRL YOU'RE THE ONE NORMALIZING IT, and: But her outfit played into the sexualization of little kid outfits. This is normalizing it, another viewer snapped. It's more straightforward to just wear a bra. I don't think it's confusing.

She knows what she is doing. Own it. Tbh i just know these clothes are for toddlers….and grown women wearing toddlers clothes is off, wrote a third commenter on Instagram. She is so unaware, sighed still another social media user.

There is a reason it is called baby doll dress. She says all my body is covered lol That's not the issue, wearing a bikini would be more appropriate. When the controversy first took off, Rodrigo received a vote of confidence from Courtney Love, one of the 1990s rock starlets who pioneered the use of babydoll dresses in a trend that became known as kinderw****.

Rodrigo has drawn direct inspiration from Love before, most famously in a promotional image for her 2021 single Sour Prom. The shot depicted Rodrigo as a prom queen crying so much her mascara ran, in a take-off on Love's look from the cover of the 1994 Hole album Live Through This. Love posted a snap of herself exasperatedly covering her face whilst in my babydoll dress and bloomers watching Olivia Rodrigo get cooked by angry twitter users.

Rodrigo has drawn direct inspiration from Love before, most famously in a promotional image for her 2021 single Sour Prom





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Olivia Rodrigo Pedo-Baiting Concert Outfit Babydoll Dress Courtney Love Euphoria Sydney Sweeney Onlyfans New York Times' Popcast

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