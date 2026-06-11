Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Hearing Loss and Reflects on Heartbreak

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo opens up about being 60 percent deaf in one ear and discusses the emotional inspiration behind her upcoming album.

Olivia Rodrigo recently stunned the public and the hosts of KISS FM during a candid conversation that revealed a surprising detail about her physical health.

While speaking with presenters Tyler West and Chloe Burrows, the pop star disclosed that she is approximately 60 percent deaf in her left ear. The revelation came during a discussion about her upcoming musical projects and specifically a song titled What's Wrong With Me?. When Tyler jokingly asked the star what was wrong with her, Olivia responded with a serious but poised explanation of her hearing loss.

She explained that if someone were to sit on her left side and try to whisper a secret, she would be unable to make out the words, advising the hosts to always approach her from the right side for better communication. Chloe Burrows expressed genuine shock at this news, noting how incredible it is that Olivia has achieved such massive success as a vocalist and recording artist while dealing with significant hearing impairment, especially since musicians frequently rely on headphones and precise audio monitoring.

This surprising disclosure coincided with the promotion of her newest album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, which is slated for a global release on June 12. The album appears to be a deeply personal exploration of her emotional landscape. Olivia has spent the last few years becoming a voice for a generation, capturing the essence of heartbreak and longing.

In this new project, she continues to mine her own life for inspiration, turning her private struggles into relatable anthems. The mention of her hearing loss serves as a metaphor for the broader theme of the album: navigating a world that does not always feel perfectly aligned or functional, and finding a way to create beauty despite those imperfections.

In addition to her radio appearance, Olivia recently participated in a provocative and artistic photoshoot for Dazed, where she discussed the psychological impact of romantic failure. Showcasing her toned physique in a bedazzled sequined bra, she used the opportunity to share her mature perspective on ending relationships. Olivia spoke candidly about her split from Louis Partridge, which had been reported earlier, and explained that she views breakups not as endings, but as awesome opportunities to redirect one's life.

According to the singer, the process of separating from a partner allows an individual to realign their existence with their true self. She argued that even relationships that do not end in marriage or forever are profoundly worthwhile because they act as a mirror, revealing hidden facets of one's character that would otherwise remain undiscovered. This raw and honest approach to love is a central pillar of her creative process.

Her third studio album specifically focuses on her transition into adult relationships. She noted a distinct difference between the tumultuous, exciting romances of her teenage years and the more grounded, complex nature of a big girl relationship. For Olivia, discovering what romantic love looks like in real-time has been an endless source of inspiration.

She described the intimacy of these bonds as a tool for self-discovery, noting that the vulnerability required in a serious relationship forces a person to face their own flaws and strengths. When asked if the pain of heartbreak diminishes as one gets older, Olivia suggested that it does, though she admitted she might be speaking from a place of naivety.

She recalled the devastating impact of a breakup she suffered at seventeen, claiming that nothing would ever feel as tough as that initial experience. She observed that as she matures, she is learning to take rejection in all forms—whether in her professional career, her friendships, or her love life—much less personally. This growing resilience is a testament to her personal evolution and her ability to transform pain into art





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