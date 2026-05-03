Olivia Rodrigo Roasts Jake Paul During SNL Hosting Debut

Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a memorable monologue that included a playful jab at Jake Paul, alongside musical performances of her new songs 'Drop Dead' and 'Begged'.

Olivia Rodrigo captivated audiences with her debut as host of Saturday Night Live ( SNL ) this weekend, delivering a memorable performance that included a playful jab at Jake Paul .

During her opening monologue, the 23-year-old pop star reminisced about her time on the Disney show 'Bizaardvark,' where she co-starred with the 29-year-old influencer-turned-boxer. Rodrigo recounted a conversation from their youth, highlighting the contrasting ambitions they shared. While she expressed her desire to create music exploring the complexities of teenage girls, Paul reportedly stated his goal to 'beat up old guys on Netflix.

' Rodrigo humorously pointed out that they both ultimately achieved their respective aspirations. The joke sparked a range of reactions online, with some fans praising Rodrigo's wit and accuracy, while others expressed discomfort with even mentioning Paul's name. Many were surprised to learn of the former co-stars' shared history, recalling their time together on 'Bizaardvark,' which aired from 2016 to 2019. Rodrigo played Paige Olvera throughout the show's three seasons, while Paul portrayed Dirk Mann for two seasons.

The series centered around two best friends who expressed their individuality through music videos on their vlog channel. Beyond the monologue, Rodrigo showcased her musical talent with performances of 'Drop Dead,' the lead single from her upcoming third album, and a new ballad titled 'Begged.

' Her performances were complemented by surprise appearances from music legend Debbie Harry of Blondie, who introduced Rodrigo before 'Drop Dead,' and 'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie, who introduced 'Begged. ' Harry's cameo marked her first return to SNL in nearly 40 years, adding a touch of nostalgia to the evening. Rodrigo's overall performance was lauded as a triumphant return to the show, marking her third appearance and her first time taking on both hosting and musical duties.

She previously appeared as a musical guest in May 2021 and December 2023. The episode showcased Rodrigo's versatility as an entertainer, solidifying her status as a rising star in both music and comedy





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