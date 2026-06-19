Olivia Rodrigo's New Album Scores Record-Breaking UK Number 1 Debut

Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,' has shattered her own records with the biggest opening week of her career, topping the UK charts. The 23-year-old artist also disclosed in a recent interview that she is 60 percent deaf in her left ear.

Olivia Rodrigo has achieved the biggest opening week of her career with her new album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, securing the Number 1 spot on the UK album charts.

The 23-year-old singer's third studio album moved almost 103,000 chart units in its first week, surpassing the launches of her previous records: SOUR with 51,000 units and GUTS with 60,000 units. This performance makes her the youngest international artist to sell over 100,000 albums in a release week in more than two decades, a feat last accomplished by Britney Spears with her Greatest Hits: My Prerogative album in 2004.

In addition to topping the main albums chart, the record also claims the Number 1 positions on the Official Record Store Chart and the Official Album Vinyl Chart. Olivia expressed her gratitude, stating, 'Thank you so much for this Number 1 album award! It means so much to me. I wrote so many of these songs in the UK, so it makes it extra special.

Thank you all for listening, I appreciate it so much. I can't wait to put this on my mantle!

' The album also produced three tracks in the Top 5: 'stupid song' at Number 2, 'the cure' at Number 3, and 'drop dead' at Number 5, marking her first simultaneous Top 5 entries since 2021. This remarkable commercial success follows a recent personal disclosure where Olivia revealed she is 60 percent deaf in her left ear during an interview on KISS FM with presenters Tyler West and Chloe Burrows.

She explained, 'Um, actually, I am like, 60 per cent deaf in my left ear. So, if you were to sit on this side of me and try to tell me a secret, I couldn't make out what you were saying.

' The hosts reacted with shock, with Chloe noting, 'That is amazing because you're a singer and you always have like headphones, like that is crazy. ' This health revelation adds a deeper layer to her artistic journey, showcasing her resilience. The new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, delves into Olivia's experiences with her first 'adult relationship,' following her reported split from boyfriend Louis Partridge earlier this year.

In an interview with Dazed, she described heartbreak as an 'awesome opportunity to redirect your life,' reflecting on how relationships act as a mirror, revealing unseen parts of oneself. She shared, 'I think going through a breakup can be a really awesome opportunity to redirect your life in a that feels more aligned with who you are.

' While she believes heartbreak may become easier to manage with age, she candidly admitted that her breakup at 17 remains the toughest, saying, 'nothing will ever be that tough ever again. Hopefully!

' The album's raw and introspective songwriting, born from these personal experiences, has resonated powerfully with fans, fueling its historic chart performance





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Olivia Rodrigo You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love UK Album Charts Number 1 Record-Breaking Debut Hearing Loss Deaf KISS FM Heartbreak Breakup Louis Partridge Britney Spears SOUR GUTS

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