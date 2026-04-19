Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Coachella Crowd with Addison Rae, Performs New Single

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at Coachella during Addison Rae's set, joining her for a duet of Rae's song Headphones On and performing Rodrigo's newly released single, Drop Dead. The collaboration also featured dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Coachella weekend two was electric for Addison Rae 's fans as pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise guest appearance during Rae's Saturday set. The collaboration was a double delight, with the two hitmakers performing not one, but two songs together. Their joint performance included Rodrigo's brand new single, Drop Dead, a track that had only been released to the public a mere day before.

Rae also benefited from Rodrigo's vocal prowess on her 2025 single, Headphones On, with the pair delivering a captivating duet. This wasn't the only star power Rae brought to the stage; dancer Maddie Ziegler had also graced the audience with her impressive moves earlier in the set. Rae herself commanded attention in a striking ensemble, opting for a daring hot pink vinyl bra and matching panties that highlighted her sculpted physique. Her bold look was completed with sheer scarlet stockings and dazzling red shoes. Rodrigo mirrored Rae's fashion-forward approach, sporting a vibrant pink leather bra top adorned with a metal-studded bow and a practical pink holster for her in-ear monitor battery pack. She balanced this edgier style with a pair of high-waisted, slim-fit jeans and finished her outfit with chic white heels. Footage shared online captured the moment Rodrigo joined Rae for Headphones On, eliciting a roar of excitement from the crowd. The two artists engaged in a synchronized dance and vocal performance, their connection evident as they held hands and ventured into the audience, singing directly to each other. Following their energetic duet, Rodrigo captivated the audience with a more intimate rendition of her new single, Drop Dead. The song, which opened with Rodrigo's solo vocals, showcased a slower, more personal tone, with the artists leaning on each other's shoulders at times. While Rae initially appeared to lip-sync, she joined in vocally after the chorus, alternating lines with Rodrigo. Drop Dead serves as the lead single for Rodrigo's highly anticipated third studio album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, scheduled for release on June 12th. Interestingly, many of Rodrigo's dedicated fans had the opportunity to hear Drop Dead approximately thirty minutes before its official release, thanks to a surprise TikTok live performance where she layered her live vocals over the studio track. Earlier in the set, Maddie Ziegler had already elevated Rae's performance with her dynamic choreography, taking center stage after a previous appearance during the festival's first weekend. Rodrigo's release strategy extended to the music video for Drop Dead, which prominently featured the iconic Palace of Versailles in France





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