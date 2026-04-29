Olivia Rodrigo Turns Heads in Sheer Dress Ahead of SNL Hosting Gig and Coachella Surprise

Singer Olivia Rodrigo wows in a daring polka dot dress at an SNL cast dinner and then surprises fans with a performance alongside Addison Rae at Coachella, all while preparing to host and perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Olivia Rodrigo captivated attention in a striking sheer polka dot dress while attending the Saturday Night Live cast dinner at Lattanzi in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old singer confidently showcased her figure, subtly revealing black underwear beneath the daring midi dress. The ensemble featured a black base adorned with white polka dots, a square lace-edged neckline, and fashionable puff sleeves. Rodrigo completed the look with vibrant red stilettos and a coordinating small handbag. Her long brunette hair was styled in loose waves, complemented by a long gold feathered necklace.

She appeared cheerful, offering a smile to fans as security escorted her into the restaurant. This weekend marks a significant moment in Rodrigo's career as she prepares for a dual role on Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. She will follow in the footsteps of fellow artists Sabrina Carpenter and Harry Styles, who have previously achieved this double duty within Season 51.

Carpenter successfully hosted and performed in October 2025, while Styles accomplished the feat in March 2026. Rodrigo's connection to SNL dates back to December 2023 with her debut sketch in 'Tiny A** Bag', and her initial live performance on the show occurred when she was just 18 years old. Reflecting on her earlier experience, Rodrigo admitted to being 'terrified' during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, describing the late-night, live nature of the show and questioning her own deservingness.

Prior to her SNL commitment, Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at Coachella's second weekend, joining Addison Rae on stage for a dynamic performance. The collaboration delighted fans, featuring renditions of two songs, including Rodrigo's recently released single, 'Drop Dead'. Rae also received support from Rodrigo on her 2025 track, 'Headphones On', which they performed as a duet. Rodrigo's guest spot followed a previous appearance by Maddie Ziegler, who showcased her dance skills earlier in Rae's set.

Rae herself was dressed in a bold outfit consisting of a hot pink vinyl bra and matching panties, highlighting her physique. Rodrigo, inspired by Rae's style, sported a pink leather bra top with a metal-studded bow and a pink holster for her in-ear monitor battery pack, paired with high-waisted jeans and white heels.

Video footage captured the energy of their performance, with Rodrigo and Rae interacting closely with the audience during 'Headphones On' and delivering a captivating rendition of 'Drop Dead', a single from Rodrigo's forthcoming album, 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love'





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