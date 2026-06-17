Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence on Romance with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has finally spoken out about her romance with Harry Styles, admitting that it really upset people. The pair dated for nearly two years before breaking up in November 2022.

Olivia Wilde has finally broken her silence on romance with Harry Styles as she admitted it really upset people. Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, Olivia told host Alex Cooper: 'It really did upset people!

People were f***ing pissed!

'We had the loveliest relationship! Like, so sweet and so beautiful. I think that we existed in like this little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and a real testament to us making that happen.

' Harry and Olivia dated for nearly two years, from late 2020 to November 2022. The pair connected on the set of the film Don't Worry Darling in September 2020, in which Harry starred alongside Florence Pugh - and were first seen publicly as a couple in January 2021. Olivia directed the movie three years ago and said: 'I felt like I needed to get quiet and needed to hear myself again.

Olivia Wilde, 42, finally broke her silence on her loveliest romance with Harry Styles, 32, on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday as she admitted it really upset people Olivia and Harry dated for nearly two year before breaking up in November 2022; pictured in London in March 2022 'It was also very strange to see complete fiction traded as fact. My own attempt to be strong and to rise above it came across as inauthentic because people were like you must be hurting, why are you pretending to not be hurting?

' I'm a different person than I was three years ago. Olivia and Harry's amicable split was thought to be down to the pressures of his global touring and Wilde's focus on her children in Los Angeles. She has two children with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis, son Otis Alexander, 12, and daughter, Daisy Josephine, 9. Harry's new song Paint By Numbers is considered to be a break-up song about Olivia and her children.

The lyrics go You're the luckiest, oh, the irony Holding the weight of the American children whose hearts you break Was it a tragedy when you told her I'm not even thirty-three? Many believe the split had to do with him not being ready to make that big step as a family. Harry is now engaged to actress Zoe Kravitz, while Olivia was last seen indulging in a PDA with Ellie Goulding's ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Olivia talks about the pressure of being a working mum in the podcast, saying: It's crippling. It's so hard. And the only thing that heals it is talking about it. And sharing, like all things with shame.

Once you air it out, then it dissipates. Then it it it shame dies once you once you share. But it is hard. It's hard.

Harry is now happily engaged to Zoe Kravitz, 37; seen in NYC in March I think it's one of the reasons that more women don't direct films is because the feeling of saying like I have to go I'm going to miss soccer practice. I'm going to miss this adorable Christmas pageant because I'm going to be on set.

And I'm not even like speaking truth to power as a journalist like my mom She was like making the world better. I'm just like telling funny stories on film. And sometimes you're like Oh man, I it is it's really hard to to get over that judgment. But there's a lot of other moms going through it.

Olivia got engaged at Burning Man and subsequently eloped on a school bus with Italian filmmaker and musician Tao Ruspoli in 2003 but she said she wasn't looking for marriage at the time. She said: No. My god. No. I I think it was like it seemed like probably the craziest thing to do and and it was so romantic and insane that I think I was like let me do the most unexpected insane thing





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Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Call Her Daddy Podcast Don't Worry Darling Ted Lasso Zoe Kravitz Burning Man

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