Olivia Wilde Looks Back to Her Best After Shocker Red Carpet Appearance

Olivia Wilde has been making headlines for her impressive look at the Fendi event in New York. After an unfortunate red carpet appearance earlier this month, Wilde transformed her style and made a grand entry at the star-studded party.

Olivia Wilde stunned in a white gown at the Fendi event in New York after cruel comparisons to Gollum. The actress, 42, left fans concerned earlier this month when she appeared wide-eyed at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Now she looks back to her glamorous self at the star-studded Fendi party. She styled her blonde tresses in a neat braided updo and wore a radiant palette of makeup. Olivia elevated her frame in a pair of black stilettos and toted a stunning gold-shimmering handbag. The Don't Worry Darling star directed and stars in the film The Invite, produced by A24, to promote her latest project.

The movie, co-written with Rashida Jones, tells the story of a dinner party gone wrong. It is slated for release on June 26





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Olivia Wilde Fendi Event White Gown Red Carpet Appearance Glamorous Self Folded T-Shirt Black Satin Skirt Black Stilettos Gold-Shimmering Handbag

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