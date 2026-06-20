Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Impulsive Young Marriage to an Italian Prince and Later Split With Jason Sudeikis

In a candid podcast interview, Olivia Wilde recounts her teenage engagement at Burning Man, a bohemian wedding on an abandoned school bus, and the amicable end of her eight‑year marriage to Tao Ruspani, before detailing the moment she recognized her relationship with Jason Sudeikis had run its course, themes that inform her new film The Invite.

Olivia Wilde reflected on a youthful romance that began in the desert and ended in an unconventional ceremony, offering a candid look at the choices she made in her early twenties and how they shaped her later life.

The actress, now 42, sat down with host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss her eight‑year marriage to filmmaker and self‑described aristocrat Tao Ruspani. The pair met when Wilde was just 19 and, after a whirlwind weekend at the famed Burning Man festival in Nevada, became engaged on the playa.

Their impulsive decision led them to exchange vows on an abandoned school bus in a quiet part of Virginia, a scene Wilde now describes as both "romantic and insane" and, in hindsight, bewildering.

"I was like, wait, what the f*** did I just do? " she recalled, noting that the ceremony was organized by an officiant she found online and that the legal paperwork was likely never solid. The bohemian wedding set the tone for a relationship characterized by spontaneity, a trait Wilde admits she carried into many aspects of her early adult years. The marriage lasted until 2011, when the couple announced their separation and finalized their divorce later that year.

Wilde emphasized that the breakup was relatively calm and amicable, describing it as a natural divergence rather than a dramatic split.

"We grew up in different stages of life," she said, adding that Ruspani remains a friend and that his family still feels like family to her. Their story continued to surface in interviews, with Ruspani confirming in a 2017 Mel Magazine profile that he and Wilde stay on friendly terms and that he still considers her extended family his own.

This retrospective view underscores how Wilde sees that chapter as an experimental, youthful adventure that ultimately taught her about the importance of intentional decision‑making. Wilde then shifted the conversation to her more recent high‑profile marriage to actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, Otis and Daisy. She recounted the moment she realized their partnership had reached its end: a tense conversation on her birthday in March 2020, just before the pandemic lockdown.

"Did you give me a birthday present? " she asked, to which Sudeikis replied, "What would I get you, Olivia? I don't know you.

" The exchange crystallized the feeling that they no longer knew each other, a sentiment Wilde linked to the themes of her upcoming film The Invite, which explores couples confronting the disintegration of their marriage. She explained that making the movie allowed her to process the gradual, painful realization that a relationship can dissolve slowly, turning partners into strangers.

Wilde's openness about both her early marriage to an Italian prince and her later split with Sudeikis highlights a career-long fascination with the complexities of love, commitment, and personal growth





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Olivia Wilde Tao Ruspani Jason Sudeikis Burning Man Wedding Relationship Breakup

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