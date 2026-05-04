Olivia Wilde Responds to 'Gollum' Comparisons After Viral Red Carpet Video

Actress and director Olivia Wilde addresses online criticism and comparisons to the character Gollum following a viral video from the San Francisco International Film Festival, attributing her appearance to a distorting camera lens.

Olivia Wilde has directly addressed the online frenzy sparked by a viral red carpet video that led to comparisons with the character Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker found herself at the center of a social media storm after a clip from the San Francisco International Film Festival surfaced, showcasing her with a noticeably gaunt and wide-eyed appearance. This prompted a wave of concern and, unfortunately, unkind commentary from some corners of the internet. Wilde, however, is taking the situation in stride, attributing her appearance to the distorting effect of a fisheye lens used by the photographer.

In a lighthearted response shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, Wilde playfully blamed her younger brother, Charlie Cockburn, for capturing the unflattering angle. The video shows Wilde laughing off the incident, acknowledging she shouldn't have been so close to the camera. She jokingly asked her brother if anyone had further questions, and emphatically declared, 'I'm not dead!

' The exchange was clearly intended to dispel any serious concerns about her health and well-being. The initial viral video has amassed over ten million views, fueling a significant online discussion. Many users expressed shock and dismay, with some speculating about potential reasons for her appearance, ranging from weight loss to the use of GLP-1 medications. Others questioned a perceived trend of actresses appearing drastically different in recent public appearances, referencing Angelina Jolie as another example.

Wilde's appearance at the festival was to promote her upcoming film, 'The Invite,' a darkly comedic thriller she both directed and stars in. The film, produced by A24, boasts a stellar cast including Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, and centers around a dinner party that takes a disastrous turn. The official trailer for 'The Invite' was released on April 7th, with Wilde teasing its arrival on Instagram the day before.

The film is scheduled for release on June 26th. Despite the online chatter surrounding her appearance, Wilde appears focused on the promotion of her latest project and maintaining a sense of humor about the situation. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny celebrities face and the often-harsh nature of online commentary, but Wilde's response demonstrates a willingness to address the issue with grace and self-awareness.

The use of social media to directly counter the narrative and reassure fans is a common strategy for public figures navigating similar situations in the digital age. The incident also underscores the power of camera angles and lens distortion in shaping perceptions, and the importance of context when interpreting images shared online





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Olivia Wilde Gollum Lord Of The Rings Red Carpet Viral Video The Invite

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