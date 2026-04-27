Olivia Wilde Reunites with Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Engagement News

Olivia Wilde was spotted dropping off her children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, showcasing an amicable co-parenting relationship. This comes as news surfaces of Wilde's former boyfriend, Harry Styles, reportedly being engaged to Zoe Kravitz.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were seen together on Monday as Wilde dropped off their two children, Otis, 12, and Daisy, 9, at Sudeikis’s home.

The former couple, who were engaged from 2013 to 2020, shared a warm hug, signaling a continued amicable relationship focused on co-parenting. Wilde’s appearance was casual yet stylish, consisting of a loose-fitting white V-neck T-shirt, white jeans, black sneakers with white accents, and glossy black sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled in a low, messy bun, and she carried a tan tote bag.

Sudeikis mirrored the relaxed vibe in a grey crew neck sweatshirt, dark cargo shorts, a baseball cap, and black-framed eyeglasses, completing the look with blue Nike sneakers. The reunion occurs amidst news of Wilde’s former boyfriend, Harry Styles, reportedly being engaged to actress Zoe Kravitz. Wilde and Styles dated for almost two years before their split in November 2022.

The end of Wilde and Sudeikis’s relationship was notably public and fraught with complications, particularly following Wilde’s involvement with Styles during the production of ‘Don’t Worry Darling. ’ Allegations of infidelity surfaced, which Wilde vehemently denied in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, stating that the narrative of her leaving Sudeikis for Styles was ‘completely inaccurate.

’ A former nanny even made claims about Sudeikis’s distress upon discovering Wilde’s affections for Styles, alleging he attempted to prevent her from leaving to see him. However, Wilde has consistently maintained her innocence regarding any wrongdoing in the breakup. Currently, Olivia Wilde is reportedly dating art dealer Caspar Jopling, with their connection first reported in September 2025.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles appears to be moving forward with his life alongside Zoe Kravitz, with sources indicating he is eager to start a family with her. Kravitz was recently seen sporting a large diamond ring, fueling engagement speculation. She previously had a relationship with actor Channing Tatum, which ended in October 2024, and was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020.

The situation highlights the complexities of navigating relationships and co-parenting after a high-profile breakup, with all parties involved seemingly finding new paths forward. The amicable interaction between Wilde and Sudeikis demonstrates a commitment to prioritizing their children’s well-being despite their personal lives evolving in different directions. The news of Styles’s potential engagement adds another layer to the unfolding narratives of these interconnected relationships, showcasing the ever-changing dynamics of Hollywood romance





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