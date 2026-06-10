Olivia Wilde's Racy Trailer for 'I Want Your Sex' and Film Poster

Olivia Wilde's new racy trailer for 'I Want Your Sex' and film poster, featuring her in red lace lingerie and a black PVC catsuit, have been released. The erotic comedy thriller, directed by Gregg Araki, stars Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman and will be released in July.

Olivia Wilde stripped down to red lace lingerie as she is seen for the first time in her new racy trailer for I Want Your Sex .

The American actress flaunted her amazing figure in the red lace bra as she stripped off a white shirt and black leather skirt. The trailer doesn't reveal much showing short flashes of interactions between characters and teasing some wildly inappropriate gags. One shot in the teaser trailer shows a seemingly dead body floating in a swimming pool, teasing one of the film’s mysteries.

However, for the film poster, Olivia wowed in a black PVC catsuit as she straddled a naked man while brandishing a whip. The erotic comedy thriller, starring Olivia and Cooper Hoffman will be released in July and will compete with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters. Besides Olivia and Cooper, I Want Your Sex also stars Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, and Daveed Diggs.

The R-rated film is directed by Gregg Araki, who previously helmed episodes of American Gigolo, Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Monsters, and more. Taking to Instagram to promote the new film, Olivia shared a glimpse into the 'wardrobe' as she snapped a picture of a sex toy. It comes after Olivia looked back to her best as she stunned in a white gown at the Fendi event in New York after facing cruel comparisons to Gollum.

The actress left fans concerned last month when she seemed wide-eyed when at the San Francisco International Film Festival. The filmmaker subsequently blamed her jarring festival appearance on the camera's distorting fisheye lens but acknowledged that it didn't show her in the best light. Now Olivia looked back to her glamorous self in a plunging white floor-length gown as she posed at the star-studded Fendi party in Midtown.

The Don't Worry Darling star styled her blonde tresses in a neat braided updo and wore a radiant palette of makeup to showcase her beauty. Olivia elevated her frame in a pair of black stilettos and toted a stunning gold shimmering handbag by the designer. The erotic comedy thriller, starring Olivia and Cooper Hoffman will be released in July and will compete with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters.

Besides Olivia and Cooper, I Want Your Sex also stars Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, and Daveed Diggs. The R-rated film is directed by Gregg Araki, who previously helmed episodes of American Gigolo, Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Monsters, and more. Taking to Instagram to promote the new film, Olivia shared a glimpse into the 'wardrobe' as she snapped a picture of a sex toy.

It comes after Olivia looked back to her best as she stunned in a white gown at the Fendi event in New York after facing cruel comparisons to Gollum. The actress left fans concerned last month when she seemed wide-eyed when at the San Francisco International Film Festival. The filmmaker subsequently blamed her jarring festival appearance on the camera's distorting fisheye lens but acknowledged that it didn't show her in the best light.

Now Olivia looked back to her glamorous self in a plunging white floor-length gown as she posed at the star-studded Fendi party in Midtown. The Don't Worry Darling star styled her blonde tresses in a neat braided updo and wore a radiant palette of makeup to showcase her beauty. Olivia elevated her frame in a pair of black stilettos and toted a stunning gold shimmering handbag by the designer





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Olivia Wilde I Want Your Sex Gregg Araki Red Lace Lingerie Black PVC Catsuit Film Poster Trailer Sexual Muse Sexual Obsession Power Betrayal Murder Film Comedy Thriller San Francisco International Film Festival Fendi Event Red Carpet Appearance Cruel Comparisons Wardrobe Sex Toy Glare Distorting Fisheye Lens Glimpse Into The 'Wardrobe' White Gown Black Stilettos Gold Shimmering Handbag

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