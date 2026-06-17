Olivia Wilde Was 'Traumatised' When She Was Served Custody Papers on Stage

Olivia Wilde has spoken about the traumatic experience of being served custody papers on stage from her ex Jason Sudeikis. She branded the incident 'f****d up' and said it was 'incredibly traumatizing'. Olivia has now shared how she 'dissolved into a puddle' when she made her way backstage after receiving the papers.

Olivia Wilde has revealed she was 'traumatised' when she was served custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage, as she branded the incident 'f****d up.

' The actress, 42, split from the Ted Lasso star in 2020 after nine years together, and was famously presented with custody papers by someone claiming to represent him while at a Las Vegas convention in 2022. Olivia has now shared how she 'dissolved into a puddle' when she made her way backstage after receiving the papers, but said her ex Jason has insisted it wasn't intentional that she was given the documents in such a public manner.

Speaking about the incident, she said: 'One of the most f***ed up things I went through, among so many, was that I was served papers on stage.

'Obviously, it was incredibly traumatizing; there's so many elements to that. But I get through it because, weirdly, as women, we're taught to muscle through the most insane experiences.

'Like, ''just finish your speech. '' Got through it. Went backstage, completely dissolved into a puddle.

' Olivia Wilde has revealed she was 'traumatised' when she was served custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage, as she branded the incident 'f****d up' Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Olivia added that she was reassured that no one had filmed her receiving the papers as phones were banned from the event, but within minutes a video was posted by Page Six. She added that when she met Tom Cruise several months later, even he told her that the situation was 'f*****d up.

' Host Alex Cooper asked: 'Did you ever get clarity on if was purposeful or not? ' Olivia then responded: 'No, Jason has told me that he did not know, and I need to believe that in order to continue. ' 'I think that lawyers can be super f***ed up and do f***ed up things. I'm aware of that, but I think that people are never their best selves when they're engaging in that kind of process.

'It was so f***ed up in so many ways. I know that whether or not he knew it was going to happen, I know it really hurt him to see it happening to me.

'It was undeniable that it was a f***ed up thing, and I know he felt very bad that it happened to me. ' A source close to Jason later told Variety that he would 'never condone' the delivery of the custody papers in such an 'inappropriate manner.

' The actress split from the Ted Lasso star in 2020, and was famously presented with custody papers by someone claiming to represent him while at a Las Vegas convention in 2022 In 2023, court documents obtained by DailyMail.com revealed that Olivia and Jason reached an agreement to share joint custody of son Otis and daughter Daisy on a 'week-on, week-off basis. ' Jason was determined to be the higher earner between the two and will pay the actress the five-figure sum every month - $10,300 for their son, and $17,200 for their daughter - according to the papers.

The agreement states that in addition to the monthly child support payments, the Ted Lasso star will have to foot the bill for 25 per cent of Wilde's childcare expenses. The allocated amount is based on the Ted Lasso star's estimated 2023 income of $10.5million, and Olivia's estimated income of $500,000. During the podcast, Olivia also broke her silence on her well-publicised romance with Harry Styles. She said: 'It really did upset people!

People were f***ing p***ed!

'We had the loveliest relationship! Like, so sweet and so beautiful and domestic. I think that we existed in this little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and a real testament to us making that happen.

'There was all this public madness but my private life was very far from it and very actually kind of wholesome and sweet. 'I had real joy and love and happiness during that time. It was like the tornado was right outside the door and if you were inside, you were like, it's so nice and then you'd open the door and a cow and a tractor would fly by.

' Harry and Olivia dated for nearly two years, from late 2020 to November 2022 and she also spoke about the 'impossible burden' Harry has to carry as an adored superstar. She said: 'It had a lot to do with the kind of parasocial relationship people have with him which is a burden that is very weighty - and not something I envy.

' A parasocial relationship is a one-sided psychological bond where an individual feels a sense of intimacy, friendship or familiarity with a celebrity. She continued: 'He carries it with grace. I think that is an enormous, enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry and it's impossible. 'It's almost like the happiness made them mad





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Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers Trauma Harry Styles

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